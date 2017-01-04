Pas de prologue, un chrono au Mont-Brouilly et un sommet à près de 1700m : Paris-Nice promet déjà - PARIS-NICE – Le parcours détaillé de Paris-Nice a été dévoilé par ASO ce mardi. L'édition 2017 innove à plusieurs niveaux cette année. Notamment avec une arrivée en altitude inédite, qui sera la plus élevée de l'histoire de l'épreuve. - (Eurosport)

Pas de prologue, un chrono au Mont-Brouilly et un sommet à près de 1700m : Paris-Nice promet déjà
PARIS-NICE – Le parcours détaillé de Paris-Nice a été dévoilé par ASO ce mardi. L'édition 2017 innove à plusieurs niveaux cette année. Notamment avec une arrivée en altitude inédite, qui sera la plus élevée de l'histoire de l'épreuve.
PARCOURS PARIS NICE 2017
☀️ PARCOURS PARIS-NICE 2017 ☀️ 8 étapes, 1 230 km entre Bois d'Arcy et Nice, découvrez le parcours de Paris-Nice. ☀️ PARIS-NICE OFFICIAL ROUTE ☀️ 8 stages, 1 230 km from Bois d'Arcy to Nice, take a look at the official route of Paris-Nice. #ParisNicePublié par Paris-Nice sur mardi 3 janvier 2017
