Vœux du TCFIA - Nous vous souhaitons : réussite et une excellente année 2017. Merci pour votre participation à la médiatisation du Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche et du sport féminin. En espérant une nouvelle collaboration pour la 15ème édition en septembre 2017. - (Gilbert BUISSON)

Bonjour ,
Nous vous souhaitons : réussite et une excellente année 2017.
Merci pour votre participation à la médiatisation du Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche et du sport féminin.
En espérant une nouvelle collaboration pour la 15ème édition en septembre 2017.
Relations Presse: Gilbert BUISSON
04 75 51 99 32 / 06 43 25 82 45
contact: gilbert.buisson@tcfia.com
Site: www.tcfia.com
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TCFIA
facebook: https://facebook.com/tcfia
photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/129743033@N07/albums
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tcfia
Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche
