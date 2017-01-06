Overblog
Vœux du TCFIA - Nous vous souhaitons : réussite et une excellente année 2017. Merci pour votre participation à la médiatisation du Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche et du sport féminin. En espérant une nouvelle collaboration pour la 15ème édition en septembre 2017. - (Gilbert BUISSON)

 Bonjour ,

Nous vous souhaitons : réussite et une excellente année 2017.
Merci pour votre participation à la médiatisation du Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche et du sport féminin.
En espérant une nouvelle collaboration pour la 15ème édition en septembre 2017.

Relations Presse: Gilbert BUISSON

04 75 51 99 32 / 06 43 25 82 45
contact: gilbert.buisson@tcfia.com
Site: www.tcfia.com
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TCFIA
facebook: https://facebook.com/tcfia
photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/129743033@N07/albums
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tcfia

Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche

http://www.tcfia.com/

https://www.youtube.com/user/TCFIA

VCVRA TCFIA's albums | Flickr

https://www.flickr.com/photos/129743033@N07/albums/

2016

2016

https://www.flickr.com/photos/129743033@N07/collections/72157673443062486/

2014

2014

https://www.flickr.com/photos/129743033@N07/collections/72157650561696010/

2015

2015

https://www.flickr.com/photos/129743033@N07/collections/72157650561660870/

