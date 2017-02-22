Tour de La Provence - 1re étape: Justin Jules aime la Provence
TOUR DE LA PROVENCE - Le Français Justin Jules (Veranclassic) a remporté mardi la première étape du Tour de La Provence entre Aubagne et Istres. Au sprint, il a devancé Jérémy Lecroq (Roubaix ML) et Lorrenzo Manzin (FDJ).
Il fait partie de l'équipe belge WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
La 1ere étape
1 JULES Justin (FRA) WVA 205,9 km 4h52'43'' 42,204 km/h
2 * LECROQ Jérémy (FRA) RLM à 00''
3 * MANZIN Lorrenzo (FRA) FDJ ''
4 WYSS Danilo (SUI) BMC ''
5 MENUT David (FRA) AUB ''
6 BARBIER Rudy (FRA) ALM ''
7 MALDONADO Anthony (FRA/R) AUB ''
8 * TROIA Oliviero (ITA) UAD ''
9 CARUSO Damiano (ITA) BMC ''
10 MARTINEZ Yannick (FRA) DMP ''
11 FONSECA Armindo (FRA) FVC ''
12 * BALLERINI Davide (ITA) ANS ''
13 BOOKWALTER Brent (USA) BMC ''
14 * SELLIER Simon (FRA) FRA ''
15 * ALAPHILIPPE Bryan (FRA) ADT ''
16 JARRIER Benoit (FRA) FVC ''
17 * BOHLI Tom (SUI) BMC ''
18 * POUILLY Félix (FRA) RLM ''
19 BERNARDINETTI Marco (ITA) AMO ''
20 * THALMANN Roland (SUI) TRA ''
21 CHETOUT Loic (FRA) COF ''
22 ROSSKOPF Joseph (USA) BMC ''
23 ANTOMARCHI Julien (FRA/R) RLM ''
24 POLANC Jan (SLO) UAD ''
25 * REUTIMANN Matthias (SUI) TRA ''
26 LANG Pirmin (SUI) TRA ''
27 DILLIER Silvan (SUI) BMC ''
28 EL FARES Julien (FRA/R) DMP ''
29 ANDERSON Ryan (CAN) DEN ''
30 * GODON Dorian (FRA) COF ''
31 GUTIERREZ REVUELTA Jose Manuel (ESP) KWC ''
32 * FRAPPORTI Mattia (ITA) ANS ''
33 GAVAZZI Francesco (ITA) ANS ''
34 ROUX Anthony (FRA) FDJ ''
35 FRAPPORTI Marco (ITA) ANS ''
36 HIVERT Jonathan (FRA) DEN ''
37 LAENGEN Vegard Stake (NOR) UAD ''
38 DENIS Rohan (AUS) BMC ''
39 CHEVRIER Clement (FRA) ALM ''
40 LE CUNFF Kevin (FRA) AUB ''
41 GENIEZ Alexandre (FRA) ALM ''
42 TALIANI Alessio (ITA) ANS ''
43 * PETERS Nans (FRA) ALM ''
44 DELFOSSE Sébastien (BEL) WVA ''
45 * PETILLI Simone (ITA) UAD ''
46 * WARNIER Antoine (BEL) WVA ''
47 COMBAUD Romain (FRA) DMP ''
48 LEVEAU Jérémy (FRA) RLM ''
49 DASSONVILLE Flavien (FRA) AUB ''
50 * TORRES Edwin (VEN) KWC ''
51 CABOT Jeremy (FRA) RLM ''
52 REBELLIN Davide (ITA) KWC ''
53 FINETTO Mauro (ITA) DMP ''
54 MOINARD Amael (FRA) BMC ''
55 BOUET Maxime (FRA/R) FVC ''
56 * GOUAULT Pierre (FRA) AUB ''
57 SEPULVEDA Eduardo (ARG) FVC ''
58 BIDARD François (FRA) ALM ''
59 DUPONT Hubert (FRA) ALM ''
60 DI GREGORIO Remy (FRA/R) DMP ''
61 MADRAZO RUIZ Angel (ESP) DMP ''
62 VOECKLER Thomas (FRA) DEN ''
63 FUMEAUX Jonathan (SUI) TRA ''
64 * MOHORIC Matej (SLO) UAD ''
65 PICHON Laurent (FRA) FVC ''
66 GERARD Arnaud (FRA) FVC ''
67 FEILLU Brice (FRA) FVC ''
68 BAGOT Yoann (FRA/R) COF ''
69 PAILLOT Yoann (FRA) FRA ''
70 EDET Nicolas (FRA) COF ''
71 HALILAJ Redi (ALB) AMO ''
72 PINEAU Cedric (FRA) FDJ ''
73 CATTANEO Mattia (ITA) ANS ''
74 * VINCENT Léo (FRA) FDJ ''
75 * MADOUAS Valentin (FRA) FRA ''
76 ROY Jérémy (FRA) FDJ ''
77 * THOMAS Benjamin (FRA) ADT ''
78 BONUSI Raffaello (ITA) ANS ''
79 * MAISON Jérémy (FRA) FDJ ''
80 * LE TURNIER Mathias (FRA) COF ''
81 NIEMIEC Przemyslaw (POL) UAD ''
82 ZAMPARELLA Marco (ITA) AMO à 13''
83 BONO Matteo (ITA) UAD à 57''
84 * CONTI Valerio (ITA) UAD à 59''
85 COURTEILLE Arnaud (FRA) FDJ à 01'14''
86 RAIBAUD Jimmy (FRA) ADT à 02'31''
87 ROSTOLLAN Thomas (FRA) ADT à 02'54''
88 PEREZ Anthony (FRA) COF ''
89 TRONET Steven (FRA) ADT ''
90 * GRELLIER Fabien (FRA) DEN ''
91 HUREL Tony (FRA) DEN ''
92 GAUDIN Damien (FRA) ADT à 03'36''
93 POULHIES Stéphane (FRA) ADT ''
94 * VALLEE Boris (BEL) FVC à 09'11''
95 * STÜSSI Colin Chris (SUI) TRA à 09'13''
96 * ROUEIL Jules (FRA) FRA ''
97 JAUN Lukas (SUI) TRA ''
98 BROGI Adriano (ITA) GME ''
99 KEUSER Andreas (GER) KWC ''
100 SEYNAEVE Lander (BEL) RLM ''
101 YOVCHEV Yovcho (BUL) AMO ''
102 * MALUCELLI Matteo (ITA) ANS ''
103 BERARD Julien (FRA) ALM ''
104 FICARA Pierpaolo (ITA) AMO ''
105 * GUGLIELMI Simon (FRA) FRA ''
106 * CARPENTIER Adrien (FRA) FRA ''
107 PARRINELLO Antonio (ITA) GME ''
108 * ROTONDI Matteo (ITA) GME ''
109 ANDEMESKEL Awet (ERI) KWC ''
110 CELANO Danilo (ITA) AMO ''
111 FEILLU Romain (FRA) AUB ''
112 * DI SANTE Antonio (ITA) GME ''
113 GUILLEMOIS Romain (FRA) DEN ''
114 JIM Songezo (RSA) KWC ''
115 MARTINS SANDOVAL Uri (MEX) AMO ''
116 * ROBEET Ludovic (BEL) WVA ''
117 * BAILLIFARD Valentin (SUI) TRA ''
118 * TOUZE Damien (FRA) AUB ''
119 * YSSAAD Yannis (FRA) ADT ''
120 * MERIGNAT Sofiane (FRA/R) FRA ''
121 * SAUVAGE Paul (FRA) FRA ''
122 SISKEVICIUS Evaldas (LTU) DMP ''
123 JAKIN Alo (EST) AUB ''
124 CORNU Jeremy (FRA) DEN ''
125 PICHOT Alexandre (FRA) DEN ''
126 * VERMEULEN Emiel (BEL) RLM à 09'18''
127 CALLEEUW Joeri (BEL) RLM ''
128 * ARISTI GARDOKI Mikel (ESP) DMP à 13'22''
129 * MAUTI Rossano (ITA) GME à 17'30''
130 MRAOUNI Salaheddine (MAR) KWC ''
© Le Télégramme
