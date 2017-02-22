Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey)

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey)

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey) frappe le premier

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey) frappe le premier

TOUR DU LANGKAWI - Scott Sunderland (Isowhey) a remporté mercredi la première étape après une chute qui a morcelé le peloton dans l’emballage final.

http://www.eurosport.fr/cyclisme/tour-de-langkawi/2017/scott-sunderland-isowhey-frappe-le-premier_sto6068162/story.shtml

Scott Sunderland comme Theo Bos

Scott Sunderland comme Theo Bos

Tour de Langkawi # 1. L'ancien champion du monde de vitesse par équipes Scott Sunderland règle au sprint un peloton morcelé par une chute survenue dans le final.

http://www.velo101.com/pros/article/tour-de-langkawi-scott-sunderland-comme-theo-bos--16377

ICI

+

ici

Scott Sunderland comme Theo Bos

Scott Sunderland comme Theo Bos

Tour de Langkawi # 1. L'ancien champion du monde de vitesse par équipes Scott Sunderland règle au sprint un peloton morcelé par une chute survenue dans le final.

http://www.velo101.com/pros/article/tour-de-langkawi-scott-sunderland-comme-theo-bos--16377

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey) frappe le premier

Scott Sunderland (Isowhey) frappe le premier

À Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellnes) la première étape du Tour de Langkawi. Le sprinteur australien, champion du monde sur la piste en 2012, s'est imposé mercredi à Kuala Terenggan...

http://www.eurosport.fr/cyclisme/tour-de-langkawi/2017/scott-sunderland-isowhey-frappe-le-premier_sto6068162/story.shtml

Tag(s) : #PROS, #Eurosport-Cyclisme
Des épreuves professionnelles, aux courses de villages, féminin, masculin >>>(Cyclisme-Roltiss)
Blog alimenté par des ami(es) bénévoles et liens des sites professionnels