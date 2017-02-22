Scott Sunderland (Isowhey) frappe le premier
TOUR DU LANGKAWI - Scott Sunderland (Isowhey) a remporté mercredi la première étape après une chute qui a morcelé le peloton dans l’emballage final.
À Scott Sunderland (Isowhey Sports Swisswellnes) la première étape du Tour de Langkawi. Le sprinteur australien, champion du monde sur la piste en 2012, s'est imposé mercredi à Kuala Terenggan...
