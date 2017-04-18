Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16)
Lundi 17 Avril 2017 Prix du Lundi de Pacques Super U à Rouillac (16) Organisation...
Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16) - Lundi 17 Avril 2017 - Prix du Lundi de Pacques Super U à Rouillac (16) Organisation : ACJAR Epreuve ouverte aux 2éme , 3éme catégorie , juniors , PC Open - Victoire d’Arnaud Delaat (CO Couronnais) -
(Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde – CYCLISME)
