Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Arnaud Delaat (CO Couronnais)

Arnaud Delaat (CO Couronnais)

Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16)

Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16)

Lundi 17 Avril 2017 Prix du Lundi de Pacques Super U à Rouillac (16) Organisation...

http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/04/arnaud-delaat-remporte-le-grand-prix-de-rouillac-16/

Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16) - Lundi 17 Avril 2017 -  Prix du Lundi de Pacques Super U à Rouillac (16)  Organisation : ACJAR  Epreuve ouverte aux 2éme , 3éme catégorie , juniors , PC Open -  Victoire d’Arnaud Delaat (CO Couronnais) -

(Guy DAGOT -  Sud Gironde – CYCLISME)

ICI

Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16)

Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16)

Arnaud Delaat remporte le grand Prix de Rouillac (16) - Sud Gironde - CYCLISME

http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/04/arnaud-delaat-remporte-le-grand-prix-de-rouillac-16/

Tag(s) : #AMATEURS, #Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde - CYCLISME
Actualité-DirectVelo/
/
Eurosport-cyclisme
/
Des épreuves professionnelles, aux courses de villages, féminin, masculin >>>(Cyclisme-Roltiss)
Blog alimenté par des ami(es) bénévoles et liens des sites professionnels