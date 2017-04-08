Overblog Suivre ce blog
Le podium de la 4ème étape du HAT 2017 - © Healthy Ageing Tour Toute reproduction, même partielle, sans autorisation, est strictement interdite.

Chantal Blaak rafle son étape

Chantal Blaak rafle son étape

Healthy Ageing Tour # 4. La Néerlandaise Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) l'emporte Finsterwolde devant Andersen. Ellen Van Dijk file vers un nouveau succès.

Healthy Ageing Tour # 4. La Néerlandaise Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) l'emporte Finsterwolde devant Andersen. Ellen Van Dijk file vers un nouveau succès.

