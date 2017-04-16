Le samedi 15 avril 2017 - Le Grand Prix de loches (37) "GRAND PRIX SOUVENIR G.FILY " - 1ère,2ème,3ème Cat. et Juniors a été remporté par Romain BARROSO (Team Peltrax CSD) devant Clément PATAT (Team Peltrax CSD) et Loic FORESTIER ( Vélo Sport Nivernais Morvan) - -
(Serge BRARD - Laurine PHILIPPE - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)
Infos et classement à venir...
samedi 15 avril 2017
Belle entame du week-end de Pâques ! Doublé à Loches en 1-2-3 avec Romain Barroso et Clément Patat et doublé à Dugny en 2-3-J avec William Le Corre et Matthieu Legrand !
Team Peltrax CSD
Laurine PHILIPPE - Grand Prix de Loches (37) - 15 avril 2017
samedi 15 avril 2017
Laurine PHILIPPE - Classeur 2017
Amélie BARBOTIN- Photographies - Loches (37) - 15 avril 2017
Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies - Classeur 2017
