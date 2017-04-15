Loir-et-Cher - Savigny-sur-Braye, Vendôme - Tour du loir-et-cher - 3e étape (savigny - vendôme) - Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre - Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l’étape de Vendôme, ce vendredi. L’Armée de terre a perdu la bataille du tertre de La Motte. - (La nouvelle République + Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Actualité - DirectVelo - Morgane BEZANNIER Photos)

Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Arvid de Kleijn. - Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017

Arvid de Kleijn. - Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017

Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017
Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017

Morgane BEZANNIER - Tour du Loir-et-cher stage 3 - 14 avril 2017

Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre

Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre

Un sprinter a fait la nique aux puncheurs, ce vendredi, avenue Gérard-Yvon à Vendôme. - (Photos NR, Jérôme Dutac) Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l'étape de Vendôme, ...

http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/Loir-et-Cher/Sport/Cyclisme/Cyclisme/n/Contenus/Articles/2017/04/15/Arvid-de-victoires-et-mal-de-tertre-3069051

Loir-et-Cher - Savigny-sur-Braye, Vendôme - Tour du loir-et-cher - 3e étape (savigny - vendôme) -  Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre  - Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l’étape de Vendôme, ce vendredi. L’Armée de terre a perdu la bataille du tertre de La Motte. -

(La nouvelle République + Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Actualité - DirectVelo - Morgane BEZANNIER Photos)

Lire la suite...

L'étape

L'étape

classements 1. De Kleijn (Baby-Dump), les 211 km en 5 h 03'41'' ; 2. Kamp (Veloconcept), mt ; 3. Clausen (Riwal), mt ; 4. Jensen (Coop), mt ; ...

http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/Loir-et-Cher/Sport/Cyclisme/Cyclisme/n/Contenus/Articles/2017/04/15/L-etape-3068707


classements

1. De Kleijn (Baby-Dump), les 211 km en 5 h 03'41'' ; 2. Kamp (Veloconcept), mt ; 3. Clausen (Riwal), mt ; 4. Jensen (Coop), mt ; 5. Nielsen (Riwal), à 2'' ; 6. Eising (Melec), mt ; 7. Nikitin (Astana), mt ; 8. Magnusson (Tre Berg), à 4'' ; 9. Poulsen (Veloconcept), mt ; 10. Ottema (Baby-Dump), mt ; 11. De Greef (Baby-Dump), mt ; 12. Vinther (Riwal), mt ; 13. Pedersen (Giant-Castelli), à 13'' ; 14. Eikeland (Fixit), mt ; 15. Menten (Lotto-Soudal), mt ; 16. Schultz (Coloquick), mt ; 17. Linderburg (Metec), mt ; 18. Ockeloen (Monkey Town), mt ; 19. Raileanu (Differdange), mt ; 20. Lienhard (Vorarlberg), mt… 28. Ronxin (Centre), à 19''... 38. Racault (Centre), à 33''... 70. Thomas (Centre), à 1'27''… 81. De Jonckheere (Centre), à 2'18''… 99. Wastiaux (Centre), à 4'09''… 104. Clère (Centre), à 5'24''…

Le général

1. Shaw (An Post), 12 h 54'44'' ; 2. Van Rhee (Destil-Jo Piels), à 10'' ; 3. Pedersen (Giant-Castelli), à 16'' ; 4. Rostollan (Armée de Terre), à 21'' ; 5. De Kleijn (Baby-Dump), à 34'' ; 6. Nolten (Monkey Town), à 37'' ; 7. Kamp (Veloconcept), à 38'' ; 8. Clausen (Riwal), à 40'' ; 9. Jensen (Coop), à 41'' ; 10. Nielsen (Riwal), à 42'' ; 11. Nikitin (Astana), à 44'' ; 12. Eising (Metec), mt ; 13. Ottema (Baby-Dump), à 47'' ; 14. Poulsen (Veloconcept), à 48'' ; 15. De Greef (Baby-Dump), mt ; 16. Vinther (Riwal), mt ; 17. Magnusson (Tre Berg), mt ; 31. Ronxin (Centre), à 1'03''… 47. Racault (Centre), à 1'17''… 69. Thomas (Centre), à 2'11''… 80. De Jonckheere (Centre), à 3'02''… 98. Wastiaux (Centre), à 4'53''… 106. Clère (Centre), à 6'08''…

 >

http://www.directvelo.com/

http://www.directvelo.com/actualite/57399/tour-du-loir-et-cher-et-3-classements

http://www.directvelo.com/actualite/57404/tour-du-loir-et-cher-et-3-les-reactions

http://www.directvelo.com/actualite/57400/video-l-arrivee-de-la-3e-etape-du-tour-du-loir-et-cher

Loir-et-Cher - Savigny-sur-Braye, Vendôme - Tour du loir-et-cher - 3e étape (savigny - vendôme) - Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre - Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l’étape de Vendôme, ce vendredi. L’Armée de terre a perdu la bataille du tertre de La Motte. - (La nouvelle République + Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Actualité - DirectVelo - Morgane BEZANNIER Photos)

Morgane BEZANNIER

https://www.facebook.com/morganebezannierphotos/

ALBUM, CLIQUEZ SUR LA PHOTO
Morganne BEZANNIER
Publié par Roland Tissier sur vendredi 14 avril 2017

Morgane BEZANNIER Photos - Classeur 2017  - 2 albums

Morgane BEZANNIER Photos - Classeur 2017

Morgane BEZANNIER Photos - Classeur 2017

Flickr is almost certainly the best online photo management and sharing application in the world. Show off your favorite photos and videos to the world, securely and privately show content to your ...

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157682094398946/

Couverture

morgane bezannier photo - Les actus du cyclisme

morgane bezannier photo - Les actus du cyclisme

Des épreuves professionnelles, aux courses de villages, féminin, masculin >>>(Cyclisme-Roltiss) ------- Blog alimenté par des ami(es) bénévoles et liens des sites

http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/tag/morgane%20bezannier

Loir-et-Cher - Savigny-sur-Braye, Vendôme - Tour du loir-et-cher - 3e étape (savigny - vendôme) - Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre - Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l’étape de Vendôme, ce vendredi. L’Armée de terre a perdu la bataille du tertre de La Motte. - (La nouvelle République + Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Actualité - DirectVelo - Morgane BEZANNIER Photos)

Sportfige - Sébastien RIO

Le site de Sébastien RIO SPORTFIGE

Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017

Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017

Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017

Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Tour du Loir et Cher 2017

www.facebook.com/Sportfige-S%C3%A9bastien-RIO-14550064883...

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157679306732624/

Publié par Roland Tissier sur jeudi 13 avril 2017
Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Classeur 2017

Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Classeur 2017

Flickr is almost certainly the best online photo management and sharing application in the world. Show off your favorite photos and videos to the world, securely and privately show content to your ...

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157674500495444/

Tag(s) : #AMATEURS, #La Nouvelle République, #Sportfige - Sébastien RIO, #Actualité - DirectVelo, #Morgane BEZANNIER Photo
Actualité-DirectVelo/
/
Eurosport-cyclisme
/
Des épreuves professionnelles, aux courses de villages, féminin, masculin >>>(Cyclisme-Roltiss)
Blog alimenté par des ami(es) bénévoles et liens des sites professionnels