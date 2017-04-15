Loir-et-Cher - Savigny-sur-Braye, Vendôme - Tour du loir-et-cher - 3e étape (savigny - vendôme) - Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre - Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l’étape de Vendôme, ce vendredi. L’Armée de terre a perdu la bataille du tertre de La Motte. - (La nouvelle République + Sportfige - Sébastien RIO - Actualité - DirectVelo - Morgane BEZANNIER Photos)

Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre
Un sprinter a fait la nique aux puncheurs, ce vendredi, avenue Gérard-Yvon à Vendôme. - (Photos NR, Jérôme Dutac) Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l'étape de Vendôme, ...
Loir-et-Cher - Savigny-sur-Braye, Vendôme - Tour du loir-et-cher - 3e étape (savigny - vendôme) - Arvid de victoires et mal de tertre - Le Néerlandais Arvid de Kleijn (Baby-Dump) a remporté l’étape de Vendôme, ce vendredi. L’Armée de terre a perdu la bataille du tertre de La Motte. -
classements 1. De Kleijn (Baby-Dump), les 211 km en 5 h 03'41'' ; 2. Kamp (Veloconcept), mt ; 3. Clausen (Riwal), mt ; 4. Jensen (Coop), mt ; ...
1. De Kleijn (Baby-Dump), les 211 km en 5 h 03'41'' ; 2. Kamp (Veloconcept), mt ; 3. Clausen (Riwal), mt ; 4. Jensen (Coop), mt ; 5. Nielsen (Riwal), à 2'' ; 6. Eising (Melec), mt ; 7. Nikitin (Astana), mt ; 8. Magnusson (Tre Berg), à 4'' ; 9. Poulsen (Veloconcept), mt ; 10. Ottema (Baby-Dump), mt ; 11. De Greef (Baby-Dump), mt ; 12. Vinther (Riwal), mt ; 13. Pedersen (Giant-Castelli), à 13'' ; 14. Eikeland (Fixit), mt ; 15. Menten (Lotto-Soudal), mt ; 16. Schultz (Coloquick), mt ; 17. Linderburg (Metec), mt ; 18. Ockeloen (Monkey Town), mt ; 19. Raileanu (Differdange), mt ; 20. Lienhard (Vorarlberg), mt… 28. Ronxin (Centre), à 19''... 38. Racault (Centre), à 33''... 70. Thomas (Centre), à 1'27''… 81. De Jonckheere (Centre), à 2'18''… 99. Wastiaux (Centre), à 4'09''… 104. Clère (Centre), à 5'24''…
Le général
1. Shaw (An Post), 12 h 54'44'' ; 2. Van Rhee (Destil-Jo Piels), à 10'' ; 3. Pedersen (Giant-Castelli), à 16'' ; 4. Rostollan (Armée de Terre), à 21'' ; 5. De Kleijn (Baby-Dump), à 34'' ; 6. Nolten (Monkey Town), à 37'' ; 7. Kamp (Veloconcept), à 38'' ; 8. Clausen (Riwal), à 40'' ; 9. Jensen (Coop), à 41'' ; 10. Nielsen (Riwal), à 42'' ; 11. Nikitin (Astana), à 44'' ; 12. Eising (Metec), mt ; 13. Ottema (Baby-Dump), à 47'' ; 14. Poulsen (Veloconcept), à 48'' ; 15. De Greef (Baby-Dump), mt ; 16. Vinther (Riwal), mt ; 17. Magnusson (Tre Berg), mt ; 31. Ronxin (Centre), à 1'03''… 47. Racault (Centre), à 1'17''… 69. Thomas (Centre), à 2'11''… 80. De Jonckheere (Centre), à 3'02''… 98. Wastiaux (Centre), à 4'53''… 106. Clère (Centre), à 6'08''…
