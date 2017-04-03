Rémy Sélivert s'adjuge le Trophée BILTOKI à Ustaritz (64)
Rémy Sélivert s’adjuge le Trophée BILTOKI à Ustaritz (64) - Dimanche 2 Avril 2017 Trophée BILTOKI à Ustaritz (64) Epreuve pour les juniors , organisation : Aviron Bayonnais Résultats , photos : Serge Mullard , merci ! Victoire de Rémy Sélivert (SC Serres Castet) -- (Guy DAGOT)
