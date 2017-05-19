Andrew Talansky s'impose au Mont Baldy - © Getty Images/Tour de Californie Toute reproduction, même partielle, sans autorisation, est strictement interdite.
Bienvenue au Tour de Californie ! - © ASO/Tour de Californie Toute reproduction, même partielle, sans autorisation, est strictement interdite.
Andrew Talansky revit au Mont Baldy
Andrew Talansky s'impose au Mont Baldy
http://www.velo101.com/pros/article/andrew-talansky-revit-au-mont-baldy--17149
Andrew Talansky revit au Mont Baldy- Tour de Californie # 5. Andrew Talansky dompte l'étape-reine au Mont Baldy et devance Rafal Majka. Le champion de Pologne conserve son maillot jaune.+ Aller plus loin : La fiche d'Andrew Talansky Les classements complets du Tour de Californie -
( Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)
ICI
Andrew Talansky revit au Mont Baldy
Andrew Talansky s'impose au Mont Baldy
http://www.velo101.com/pros/article/andrew-talansky-revit-au-mont-baldy--17149