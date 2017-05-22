Dimanche 28 mai : Tardets - Alçay (64)
Dimanche 28 Mai 2017 Tardets – Alçay (64) , course pour les 2éme , 3éme...
http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/05/dimanche-28-mai-tardets-alcay-64/
Dimanche 28 mai : Tardets – Alçay (64) - Dimanche 28 Mai 2017 Tardets – Alçay (64) , course pour les 2éme , 3éme catégorie , juniors , PC Open Organisation : SA Mauléon -
(Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde – CYCLISME)
ICI
Dimanche 28 mai : Tardets - Alçay (64)
Dimanche 28 mai : Tardets - Alçay (64) - Sud Gironde - CYCLISME
http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/05/dimanche-28-mai-tardets-alcay-64/