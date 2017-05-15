Overblog Suivre ce blog
PRIX DES GRANDS VILLAGES à SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND - (18)-  Succès du sociétaire du Guidon Chalettois- Axel HABERT s’impose avec panache devant Antoine JEANNET (UC Digoin) et .Camille BATISTA (CG Orléans) + CLASSEMENT et PHOTOS -   (Nadine MARECHAL - Jacky BALLAND - Laurine PHILIPPE - Michel NOEL, Amicale Cycliste de Sancoins - Guy PAGE - Clara FOUCHER - Emilie DEVIENNE - ‎UCGS - Univers Cycliste)

Laurine PHILIPPE  - Le podium avec Miguel MARTINEZ, Antoine JEANNET, Axel HABERT et Camille BAPTISTA

Laurine PHILIPPE - Prix des Grands villages à Saint-Amand Montrond (18) - 14 mai 2017
PRIX DES GRANDS VILLAGES à SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND - (18)-  Succès du sociétaire du Guidon Chalettois- Axel HABERT s’impose avec panache devant Antoine JEANNET (UC Digoin) et .Camille BATISTA (CG Orléans) + CLASSEMENT et PHOTOS -  

(Nadine MARECHAL - Jacky BALLAND - Laurine PHILIPPE - Michel NOEL, Amicale Cycliste de Sancoins - Guy PAGE - Clara FOUCHER - Emilie DEVIENNE - ‎UCGS - Univers Cycliste)

PRIX DES GRANDS VILLAGES à SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND - (18)-  Succès du sociétaire du Guidon Chalettois- Axel HABERT s’impose avec panache devant Antoine JEANNET (UC Digoin) et .Camille BATISTA (CG Orléans) + CLASSEMENT et PHOTOS -   (Nadine MARECHAL - Jacky BALLAND - Laurine PHILIPPE - Michel NOEL, Amicale Cycliste de Sancoins - Guy PAGE - Clara FOUCHER - Emilie DEVIENNE - ‎UCGS - Univers Cycliste)

 

 

 

Le classement en PDF, ici

FEDERATION FRANCAISE DE CYCLISME
NOM DE L'EPREUVE :Prix des Grands VillagesDATE :14 mai 2017
ORGANISATEUR :AC SANCOINS 
SERIES / CATEGORIES :2 - 3 - J - PCO 
VILLE DE DEPART :St Amand-MontrondDEPARTEMENT :18  
ENGAGES :76PARTANTS :72CLASSES :47 
[xls] CLASSEMENT
Laurine PHILIPPE

https://www.facebook.com/Laurine.philippe0

Publié par Laurine Philippe sur dimanche 14 mai 2017
www.facebook.com/Laurine.philippe0

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157680680411104/

Laurine PHILIPPE - Classeur 2017 - 22 albums

Laurine PHILIPPE - Classeur 2017

Laurine PHILIPPE - Classeur 2017

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157674256222883/

Clara FOUCHER

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010381681711

Clara FOUCHER  - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Mont-Rond (18) - 14 mai 2017

Album FACEBOOK, ici

Clara FOUCHER  - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Mont-Rond (18) - 14 mai 2017
Clara FOUCHER  - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Mont-Rond (18) - 14 mai 2017

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010381681711

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157683840637035/

Clara FOUCHER - Classeur 2017 - 6 albums

Clara FOUCHER - Classeur 2017

Clara FOUCHER - Classeur 2017

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157678741312480/

 Emilie DEVIENNE - Photo Laurine PHILIPPE

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ucgsuniverscyclistegiensport/

Publié par Roland Tissier sur dimanche 14 mai 2017
Emilie DEVIENNE - ‎UCGS - Univers Cycliste Gien Sport - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Montrond (18) - 14 mai 2017
www.facebook.com/groups/ucgsuniverscyclistegiensport/

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157683741267156/

Emilie DEVIENNE - Classeur 2017 - 3 albums

Emilie DEVIENNE - Classeur 2017

Emilie DEVIENNE - Classeur 2017

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157680403739480/

