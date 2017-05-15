Laurine PHILIPPE - Le podium avec Miguel MARTINEZ, Antoine JEANNET, Axel HABERT et Camille BAPTISTA
PRIX DES GRANDS VILLAGES à SAINT-AMAND-MONTROND - (18)- Succès du sociétaire du Guidon Chalettois- Axel HABERT s’impose avec panache devant Antoine JEANNET (UC Digoin) et .Camille BATISTA (CG Orléans) + CLASSEMENT et PHOTOS -
(Nadine MARECHAL - Jacky BALLAND - Laurine PHILIPPE - Michel NOEL, Amicale Cycliste de Sancoins - Guy PAGE - Clara FOUCHER - Emilie DEVIENNE - UCGS - Univers Cycliste)
|FEDERATION FRANCAISE DE CYCLISME
|NOM DE L'EPREUVE :
|Prix des Grands Villages
|DATE :
|14 mai 2017
|ORGANISATEUR :
|AC SANCOINS
|SERIES / CATEGORIES :
|2 - 3 - J - PCO
|VILLE DE DEPART :
|St Amand-Montrond
|DEPARTEMENT :
|18
|ENGAGES :
|76
|PARTANTS :
|72
|CLASSES :
|47
Publié par Laurine Philippe sur dimanche 14 mai 2017
Laurine PHILIPPE - Classeur 2017
Clara FOUCHER
Clara FOUCHER - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Mont-Rond (18) - 14 mai 2017
Clara FOUCHER - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Mont-Rond (18) - 14 mai 2017
Emilie DEVIENNE - Photo Laurine PHILIPPE
Publié par Roland Tissier sur dimanche 14 mai 2017
Emilie DEVIENNE - UCGS - Univers Cycliste Gien Sport - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Montrond (18) - 14 mai 2017
Emilie DEVIENNE - UCGS - Univers Cycliste Gien Sport - Les Grands Village à Saint-Amand-Montrond (18) - 14 mai 2017
Emilie DEVIENNE - Classeur 2017
