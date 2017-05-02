Morgan Gaschard (au centre) va bientôt mettre en route avec son beau maillot orange de leader pour revenir sur le groupe de fuyards parti à 58 km de l'arrivée. - (Photos cor., Marie-Line Broage)
Morgan Gaschard (au centre) va bientôt mettre en route avec son beau maillot orange de leader pour revenir sur le groupe de fuyards parti à 58 km de l'arrivée. - (Photos cor., Marie-Line Broage) Le
Vienne - Cyclisme - Ronde Vouglaisienne (2e, 3e, j et pc) - Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) tout en maîtrise- Le Châtelleraudais, vainqueur du contre-la-montre matinal, a parfaitement géré les événements l’après-midi pour remporter son premier bouquet 2017.+ classements et photos -
(Laurent Bénéat - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)
Le junior Thomas Turmel (CP), en planche, 2 e du général.
> Contre-la-montre (13,4 km) :
1. Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) en 17'51'34, 2. Thomas Turmel (Cycle Poitevin, 1er junior) à 7'', 3. Antoine Bavay (UC Orléans) à 12'', 4. Yohann Proust (UC Orléans) à 21'', 5. Clément Normand (EV Angers Doutre) à 27'', 6. Christophe Bret (UV Poitiers, 1er PC) à 30'', 7. Irvin Fiaux (CC Etupes) à 37'', 8. Marc-Antoine Jaheny (VC Thouars) à 39'', 9. Florian Loizillon (EC3M) à 41'', 10. Cyril Bastière (EC3M, 1er 3e cat) à 43'', 11. Benjamin Angot (UV Poitiers) à 44'', 12. Rémi Brière (ST-Pierre-des-C., 2e 3e cat.) à 48'', 13. Romain Bret (UV Poitiers, 2e junior) à 48'', 14. Thomas Elan (CD Indre) à 51'', 15. Hugo Cante (Cycle Poitevin) à 56''… 85 coureurs classés. >
Course en ligne (97,5 km) :
1. Erwan Morin (VCCO La Rochelle, 1er junior) en 2h23'15, 2. Nicolas Crespo (EC3M) mt, 3. Valentin Collet (VC Rochefort, 2e junior) mt, 4. Hugo Cante (CP) mt, 5. Tanguy Millon (CD Indre-et-Loire, 3e junior) mt, 6. Stéphane Chemineau (TC Choletais) mt, 7. Baptiste Trichot (UVP, 1er 3e cat.) mt, 8. Alban Martin-Vinci (Creuse Ox. 4e junior) mt, 9. Jessy Carpentier (UV Limousine) mt, 10. Corentin Bertrand (CA Civray, 5e junior). >
Classement général :
1. Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) en 2 h 41'06, 2. Turmel (Cycle Poitevin, 1er junior), 3. Proust (UC Orléans), 4. Ch. Bret (UV Poitiers, 1er PC), 5. Jaheny (VC Thouars), 6. Loizillon (EC3M), 7. Angot (UV Poitiers), 8. Bavay (UC Orléans), 9. Brière (US ST-Pierre-des-C. 1er 3e cat), 10. R. Bret (UVP, 2e junior), 11. Elan (CD Indre et Loire, 3e junior), 12. Cante (CP), 13. C. Bertrand (CA Civray, 4e junior), 14. Roth (CP, 5ejunior), 15. Chemineau (TC Choletais).
Morgan Gaschard connaît la chanson
Amélie Barbotin - Photographies
Publié par Roland Tissier sur mardi 2 mai 2017
Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies - Ronde Vouglaisienne 2017
Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies - Classeur 2017
