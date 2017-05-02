Vienne - Cyclisme - Ronde Vouglaisienne (2e, 3e, j et pc) - Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) tout en maîtrise- Le Châtelleraudais, vainqueur du contre-la-montre matinal, a parfaitement géré les événements l’après-midi pour remporter son premier bouquet 2017.+ classements et photos - (Laurent Bénéat - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)

Overblog Suivre ce blog
Le podium - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies - Ronde Vouglaisienne 2017

Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies - Ronde Vouglaisienne 2017
Vienne - Cyclisme - Ronde Vouglaisienne (2e, 3e, j et pc) - Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) tout en maîtrise- Le Châtelleraudais, vainqueur du contre-la-montre matinal, a parfaitement géré les événements l'après-midi pour remporter son premier bouquet 2017.

Morgan Gaschard (au centre) va bientôt mettre en route avec son beau maillot orange de leader pour revenir sur le groupe de fuyards parti à 58 km de l'arrivée. - (Photos cor., Marie-Line Broage)

Gaschard tout en maîtrise

Morgan Gaschard (au centre) va bientôt mettre en route avec son beau maillot orange de leader pour revenir sur le groupe de fuyards parti à 58 km de l'arrivée.

http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/Vienne/Sport/Cyclisme/Cyclisme/n/Contenus/Articles/2017/05/02/Gaschard-tout-en-maitrise-3085158

Vienne - Cyclisme - Ronde Vouglaisienne (2e, 3e, j et pc) - Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) tout en maîtrise- Le Châtelleraudais, vainqueur du contre-la-montre matinal, a parfaitement géré les événements l'après-midi pour remporter son premier bouquet 2017.

(Laurent Bénéat - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)

 

classements

Le junior Thomas Turmel (CP), en planche, 2 e du général.

http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/Vienne/Sport/Cyclisme/Cyclisme/n/Contenus/Articles/2017/05/02/classements-3084880

> Contre-la-montre (13,4 km) : 

1. Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) en 17'51'34, 2. Thomas Turmel (Cycle Poitevin, 1er junior) à 7'', 3. Antoine Bavay (UC Orléans) à 12'', 4. Yohann Proust (UC Orléans) à 21'', 5. Clément Normand (EV Angers Doutre) à 27'', 6. Christophe Bret (UV Poitiers, 1er PC) à 30'', 7. Irvin Fiaux (CC Etupes) à 37'', 8. Marc-Antoine Jaheny (VC Thouars) à 39'', 9. Florian Loizillon (EC3M) à 41'', 10. Cyril Bastière (EC3M, 1er 3e cat) à 43'', 11. Benjamin Angot (UV Poitiers) à 44'', 12. Rémi Brière (ST-Pierre-des-C., 2e 3e cat.) à 48'', 13. Romain Bret (UV Poitiers, 2e junior) à 48'', 14. Thomas Elan (CD Indre) à 51'', 15. Hugo Cante (Cycle Poitevin) à 56''… 85 coureurs classés. >

 Course en ligne (97,5 km) :

 1. Erwan Morin (VCCO La Rochelle, 1er junior) en 2h23'15, 2. Nicolas Crespo (EC3M) mt, 3. Valentin Collet (VC Rochefort, 2e junior) mt, 4. Hugo Cante (CP) mt, 5. Tanguy Millon (CD Indre-et-Loire, 3e junior) mt, 6. Stéphane Chemineau (TC Choletais) mt, 7. Baptiste Trichot (UVP, 1er 3e cat.) mt, 8. Alban Martin-Vinci (Creuse Ox. 4e junior) mt, 9. Jessy Carpentier (UV Limousine) mt, 10. Corentin Bertrand (CA Civray, 5e junior). 

Classement général : 

1. Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) en 2 h 41'06, 2. Turmel (Cycle Poitevin, 1er junior), 3. Proust (UC Orléans), 4. Ch. Bret (UV Poitiers, 1er PC), 5. Jaheny (VC Thouars), 6. Loizillon (EC3M), 7. Angot (UV Poitiers), 8. Bavay (UC Orléans), 9. Brière (US ST-Pierre-des-C. 1er 3e cat), 10. R. Bret (UVP, 2e junior), 11. Elan (CD Indre et Loire, 3e junior), 12. Cante (CP), 13. C. Bertrand (CA Civray, 4e junior), 14. Roth (CP, 5ejunior), 15. Chemineau (TC Choletais).

Le Châtelleraudais, vainqueur du contre-la-montre matinal, a parfaitement géré les événements lâaprès-midi pour remporter son premier bouquet 2017.

> Contre-la-montre (13,4 km): 1. Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) en 17'51'34, 2. Thomas Turmel (Cycle Poitevin, 1er junior) à 7'', 3. Antoine Bavay (UC Orléans) à 12'', 4. Yohann Proust (UC Orléans) à 21'', 5. Clément Normand (EV Angers Doutre) à 27'', 6. Christophe Bret (UV Poitiers, 1er PC) à 30'', 7. Irvin Fiaux...

Morgan Gaschard connaît la chanson

 Il sait battre la mesure de cette Ronde Vouglaisienne si singulière. Vainqueur de l'édition 2015, Morgan Gaschard a appris à danser ce long mouvement en deux temps pour lever les bras au bout de la dernière des treize boucles exécutées. Ce n'est pas une chose aisée d'y arriver car ce type d'épreuve se fait rare. Il s'agit de la seule dans...

la course

Lundi, il devrait être environ 80 coureurs à s'élancer pour le contre-la-montre et la course en ligne, avec parmi eux, une vingtaine de 2e catégorie, et surtout beaucoup de juniors, l'épreuve servant de détection pour le comité régional. Hormis Morgan Gaschard, Damien Pinot (Angoulême VC) et Hugo Cante (Cycle Poitevin) ont de série...

 

Vienne - Cyclisme - Ronde Vouglaisienne (2e, 3e, j et pc) - Morgan Gaschard (AC Châtellerault) tout en maîtrise- Le Châtelleraudais, vainqueur du contre-la-montre matinal, a parfaitement géré les événements l'après-midi pour remporter son premier bouquet 2017. (Laurent Bénéat - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)

Publié par Roland Tissier sur mardi 2 mai 2017
www.facebook.com/AmelieBarbotinPhotographies/

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157680183555293/

