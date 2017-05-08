Vincent Loustau s'impose à Larrau (64)
Dimanche 7 Mai 2017 Salies-Oloron-Larrau (64) Epreuve en ligne réservée aux 2éme , 3éme catégories...
Vincent Loustau s’impose à Larrau (64) - Dimanche 7 Mai 2017 Salies-Oloron-Larrau (64) Epreuve en ligne réservée aux 2éme , 3éme catégories , Juniors et PC Open , participation d’une centaine de coureurs . Organisation : VC Salisien Victoire de Vincent Loustau (UC Orthézienne) -
(Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde – CYCLISME)
