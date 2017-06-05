Alexandre Delétang champion route Poitou Charentes - Dimanche 4 Juin 2017 Championnat Poitou Charentes FFC à Saint Projet Saint Constant (16) Organisation : UA La Rochefoucauld Victoire d’Alexandre Delétang (UA La Rochefoucauld)

Alexandre Delétang champion route Poitou Charentes
Dimanche 4 Juin 2017 Championnat Poitou Charentes FFC à Saint Projet Saint Constant (16) Organisation...
…..Toutes les photos sont signées Loic Petiteau…….
1 Alexandre DELÉTANG UA La Rochefoucauld 3h30’00 »
2 Aurélien MOULIN AC Jarnac
3 Rudy FIEFVEZ Océane AC Nersac
4 Ludovic NADON Océane AC4B
5 Vadim DESLANDES AC Nersac
6 Médéric CLAIN UV Poitiers
7 Mickaël GUICHARD UA La Rochefoucauld
8 Yoann PAILLOT CO Couronnais
9 Jérémy BELLICAUD Angoulême VC
10 Killian LARPE Team U Cube 17