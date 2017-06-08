Clément PATAT (Team Peltrax-CS Dammarie-lès-Lys) a remporté ce mercredi soir la 29e édition du Prix de l'Office du Mouvement Sportif de Paris 14e. Après 74,4 kilomètres de course, il a devancé Loïc FORESTIER (VS Nivernais Morvan) et Mathieu RIEBEL (VCA du Bourget). Clément PATAT se succède à lui-même au palmarès de l'épreuve toutes catégories. - (Actualité - DirectVélo - Loic FORESTIER)

Nocturne Paris 14ème 1/2/3/juniors 07 juin 2017 – avec Clément Patat, Loic Forestier et Mathieu Riebel.
: Catégories : Ville : Département : 75 Organisateur (s) : N° /Catégorie Epreuve : Engagés : 105 Date : mercredi 7 juin 2017 Partants : 99 Distance : 74,4 km Classés : 70 Moyenne : 39,354 km/h Rang Doss Licence Nom Prénom Club Catégorie Temps 1 37 1277115017 PATAT Clément TEAM PELTRAX - CSD 1ère Catégorie 1:53:26 2 95 0558055015 FORESTIER Loïc VS NIVERNAIS MORVAN 1ère Catégorie à 00mn04 s 3 24 1293510140 RIEBEL Mathieu VCA DU BOURGET 1ère Catégorie
On continue sur la lancé 2èmes à Paris !! 😃Publié par Loic Forestier sur mercredi 7 juin 2017
