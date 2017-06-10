The Women's Tour — Sarah Roy bat Majerus - The Women's Tour # 4. L'Australienne Sarah Roy bat Christine Majerus et Leah Kirchmann. Kasia Niewiadoma est proche de la victoire finale. - Aller plus loin : The Women's Tour # 3 — Hosking au sprint évidemment The Women's Tour # 2 — Pieters l'anguille, Niewiadoma tranquille The Women's Tour # 1 — Quel beau solo de Kasia The Women's Tour — Un plateau royal -

