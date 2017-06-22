Overblog Suivre ce blog
Tour de France - Vincent Lavenu : "Notre leader Romain Bardet est ambitieux"

AG2R La Mondiale a confirmé une partie de ses coureurs pour la grande boucle. Romain Bardet sera à la tête de l'équipe savoyarde.

http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5riyea

 >

 