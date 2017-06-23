Overblog Suivre ce blog
Vienne - 13 ème Circuit des Vignes à Marigny Brizay - dimanche 25 juin 2017 organisée par l'Amicale Cycliste Marigny-Brizay et l'AC Châtelleraudais - De plus en plus brûlant - Pour la treizième édition du Circuit des Vignes, le plateau sera encore une fois relevé. Un gage de qualité pour une organisation qui attend sa récompense.
De plus en plus brûlant

Le tenant du titre Alexandre Delétang (à gauche) fait partie des favoris de cette 13 e édition. - (Photo archives cor., Florian Delage) Même moins brûlant, le bitume devrait chauffer dimanche....

http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/Vienne/Sport/Cyclisme/Cyclisme/n/Contenus/Articles/2017/06/22/De-plus-en-plus-brulant-3143092

(Ugo BRUSETTI - Cyclisme Vienne: toutes les infos sur le Cyclisme dans le 86 + ​Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)

 

la course

 > Circuit des Vignes, épreuve élite nationale, dimanche, organisée par l'Amicale Cycliste Marigny-Brizay
et l'AC Châtelleraudais.
 > Parcours : 13,2 km à parcourir dix fois, soit 132 km.
 > Départ : 13 h 45 rue Auguste-Poulain à Marigny-Brizay. Dossard à retirer à partir de 11 h à la mairie.
 > Podium 2016 :
1. A. Delétang (Océane Top 16) ; 2. A. Leplingard (Vendée U Pays de Loire) ; 3. S. Reimherr (Team Cycliste Périogord 24).

 

 

Ugo Brusetti

 
Marigny-Brizay - 13ème Circuit des Vignes 2017

http://acchatellerault.free.fr/Pages_Courses_2017/10-MarigyBrizay_2017.html

Circuit des Vignes : Les engagés

La 13e édition du Circuit des Vignes (Elite Nationale) se dispute ce dimanche à Marigny-Brizay dans le département de la Vienne. Au programme : 10 tours de 13,2 km soit 132 kilomètres....

Liste des engagés :
CIRCUIT DES VIGNES DU PAYS HAUT-POITOU ET CLAIN
1.12.1 - Elite Nationale en ligne - Elite - H

87 engagés

(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)

DossardLicenceNomComitéCatégorieTeam
 2016011105ABISROR JacquesA.C. JARNAC AIGRE ROUILLAC1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 2086070166ABRAMOV NikitaC.POITEVIN2ème Catégorie 
 0224265053ACOSTA ThomasSA MUSSIDAN1ère CatégorieTEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
 1277115194BARROSO RomainTEAM PELTRAX - CSD1ère Catégorie 
 2017004127BASTIERE CyrilENTENTE CYCLISTE 3 M2ème Catégorie 
 2231352015BAZIN ClementPAYNAME S.C.1ère CatégorieLA BANDE
 2016186041BELLICAUD JeremyANGOULEME VELO CLUB1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 1845083592BENARFA RémiGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
 0224255070BENEYROL JeremyEC TRELISSAC COULOUNIEIX 242ème CatégorieTEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
 0385292038BERNARD ENZOVENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE1ère Catégorie 
 2246046072BESSON KévinEV BRETENOUX BIARS2ème Catégorie 
 1828026115BIDEAU LudovicVS CHARTRAIN1ère Catégorie 
 1293505247BLEIER BaptisteCM AUBERVILLIERS 931ère Catégorie 
 0385292029BOUCHEREAU LOICVENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE1ère Catégorie 
 0349259152CHABERT VEAU CHRISTOPHERTEAM U ANJOU 492ème Catégorie 
 1423028006CHAMBET PriscillienV.C.LA SOUTERRAINE1ère Catégorie 
 0349258059CHAUDOY ROMAINUNION CYCLISTE CHOLET 491ère Catégorie 
 1487006019CHEZEAUD QUENTINU.V.LIMOUSINE2ème Catégorie 
 2231203178COUTURET ThomasST GO CYCLISME COMMINGES1ère CatégorieLA BANDE
 0224265051CREMA PierreSA MUSSIDAN1ère CatégorieTEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
 2016010121DE LAAT ArnaudC.O.COURONNAIS2ème Catégorie 
 2016015074DELETANG AlexandreU.A.LA ROCHEFOUCAULD1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 1845083472DEMEAUTIS MatthieuGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
 1277115173DO REGO MiguelTEAM PELTRAX - CSD2ème Catégorie 
 0622405107DRANSART MAXIMETEAM PAYS DE DINAN2ème Catégorie 
 2017140139DROTZ AntoineA.PO.GE CYCLISTE1ère Catégorie 
 1423029194DUFOUR FlorianCREUSE OXYGENE1ère Catégorie 
 1845083468DUGUENET StéphaneGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
 2086066037DURPAIX MatthieuJ.P.C.LUSSAC2ème Catégorie 
 2086105066EPRINCHARD RemiU.C.C.VIVONNE1ère CatégorieEC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
 2017140141FAYETTE Pierre AndreA.PO.GE CYCLISTE1ère Catégorie 
 0385292067FERRON VALENTINVENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE1ère Catégorie 
 2016014022FIEFVEZ RUDYA.C.NERSAC1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 2086070007FOUCAULT JulienC.POITEVIN1ère CatégorieEC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
 0344001075FOUQUET ALEXYUS ST HERBLAIN1ère Catégorie 
 0385292069FOURNIER QUENTINVENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE1ère Catégorie 
 2086154065GASCHARD MorganAVENIR CYCLISTE CHATELLERAUDAIS2ème Catégorie 
 0344001177HERAULT VINCENTUS ST HERBLAIN1ère Catégorie 
 1277115172JAVELLY LuisTEAM PELTRAX - CSD2ème Catégorie 
 0385292063JEANNIERE EMILIENVENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE1ère Catégorie 
 0224258165LAMY JulienCC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE1ère Catégorie 
 0622314490LAPIERRE LouisVC PAYS DE LOUDEAC1ère Catégorie 
 0224255011LAPOUGES DamienEC TRELISSAC COULOUNIEIX 241ère CatégorieTEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
 2017140071LARPE KillianA.PO.GE CYCLISTE1ère Catégorie 
 0622405213LE BERRE ADRIENTEAM PAYS DE DINAN2ème Catégorie 
 0622405206LE BRETON JEROMETEAM PAYS DE DINAN1ère Catégorie 
 2016010015LE HENAFF RomainC.O.COURONNAIS2ème CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 1845083081LE TIEC MaximeGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
 2086154158LEBON VictorAVENIR CYCLISTE CHATELLERAUDAIS1ère CatégorieEC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
 0349258149LEPLINGARD NATHANUNION CYCLISTE CHOLET 491ère Catégorie 
 0622405150LEVEQUE THIBAULTTEAM PAYS DE DINAN1ère Catégorie 
 0622405208MARIAULT AXELTEAM PAYS DE DINAN1ère Catégorie 
 2086070092MARQUET AymericC.POITEVIN1ère CatégorieEC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
 3297071008MARTIN WelnerLEU BRAQUET D`OR OUEST2ème Catégorie 
 1423029013MENANT ThéoCREUSE OXYGENE1ère Catégorie 
 0224258171MENGES FranckCC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE2ème Catégorie 
 0224258244MESPOULEDE JeanCC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE1ère Catégorie 
 0344001395MICHAUD DAVIDUS ST HERBLAIN1ère Catégorie 
 1423029544MORICHON MATHIEUCREUSE OXYGENE1ère Catégorie 
 2016011008MOULIN AurelienA.C. JARNAC AIGRE ROUILLAC1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 2016204052NADON CorentinA C 4 B2ème Catégorie 
 2016204034NADON LudovicA C 4 B1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 1277115188ORTILLON ValentinTEAM PELTRAX - CSD1ère Catégorie 
 1487006089PAGNAT AlexandreU.V.LIMOUSINE2ème Catégorie 
 0224273048PASQUET AurelienVTT EVASION POURPRE2ème CatégorieTEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
 2017140010PERROCHEAU WillyA.PO.GE CYCLISTE1ère Catégorie 
 2017140079PETITEAU ValentinA.PO.GE CYCLISTE1ère Catégorie 
 0622405183PETITJEAN GWENAELTEAM PAYS DE DINAN1ère Catégorie 
 1845083466RACAULT RonanGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
 0344008189RENAUD ALBANVELO SPORT VALLETAIS1ère Catégorie 
 0344008264RIDEAU LOUISONVELO SPORT VALLETAIS1ère Catégorie 
 0349013030RIDEAU VICTOREV ANGERS DOUTRE2ème Catégorie 
 1277115054RIEGERT AlexandreTEAM PELTRAX - CSD1ère Catégorie 
 1845083469RONXIN PierreGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
 0622405202ROUPSARD QUENTINTEAM PAYS DE DINAN2ème Catégorie 
 2016186051SAINT MARTIN ClementANGOULEME VELO CLUB1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 2086070164SASSIER CorentinC.POITEVIN2ème CatégorieEC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
 0622314032TELLIER LUCVC PAYS DE LOUDEAC1ère Catégorie 
 0344001260TESSIER MAXENCEUS ST HERBLAIN1ère Catégorie 
 0344008008TESSON JASONVELO SPORT VALLETAIS1ère Catégorie 
 1845083536THOMAS AdrienGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
 2016204063TORRES GerardA C 4 B1ère CatégorieOCEANE TOP 16
 0622405207TRAVERS VINCENTTEAM PAYS DE DINAN1ère Catégorie 
 0224258172VALADE JaysonCC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE1ère Catégorie 
 1277115152VALETTE PierreTEAM PELTRAX - CSD1ère Catégorie 
 0344001100VALLET BAPTISTEUS ST HERBLAIN1ère Catégorie 
 1845083033WASTIAUX JoeyGUIDON CHALETTOIS1ère Catégorie 
