Vienne - 13 ème Circuit des Vignes à Marigny Brizay - dimanche 25 juin 2017 organisée par l'Amicale Cycliste Marigny-Brizay et l'AC Châtelleraudais - De plus en plus brûlant - Pour la treizième édition du Circuit des + résultat et photos 2016 - () Vignes, le plateau sera encore une fois relevé. Un gage de qualité pour une organisation qui attend sa récompense. + les engagés + résultat et photos 2016 -

(Ugo BRUSETTI - Cyclisme Vienne: toutes les infos sur le Cyclisme dans le 86 + ​Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)