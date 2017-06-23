Le tenant du titre Alexandre Delétang (à gauche) fait partie des favoris de cette 13 e édition. - (Photo archives cor., Florian Delage) Même moins brûlant, le bitume devrait chauffer dimanche....
http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/Vienne/Sport/Cyclisme/Cyclisme/n/Contenus/Articles/2017/06/22/De-plus-en-plus-brulant-3143092
Vienne - 13 ème Circuit des Vignes à Marigny Brizay - dimanche 25 juin 2017 organisée par l'Amicale Cycliste Marigny-Brizay et l'AC Châtelleraudais - De plus en plus brûlant - Pour la treizième édition du Circuit des + résultat et photos 2016 - () Vignes, le plateau sera encore une fois relevé. Un gage de qualité pour une organisation qui attend sa récompense. + les engagés + résultat et photos 2016 -
(Ugo BRUSETTI - Cyclisme Vienne: toutes les infos sur le Cyclisme dans le 86 + Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies)
Lire la suite...
la course
> Circuit des Vignes, épreuve élite nationale, dimanche, organisée par l'Amicale Cycliste Marigny-Brizay
et l'AC Châtelleraudais.
> Parcours : 13,2 km à parcourir dix fois, soit 132 km.
> Départ : 13 h 45 rue Auguste-Poulain à Marigny-Brizay. Dossard à retirer à partir de 11 h à la mairie.
> Podium 2016 :
1. A. Delétang (Océane Top 16) ; 2. A. Leplingard (Vendée U Pays de Loire) ; 3. S. Reimherr (Team Cycliste Périogord 24).
Ugo Brusetti
Circuit des Vignes : Les engagés
Liste des engagés :
CIRCUIT DES VIGNES DU PAYS HAUT-POITOU ET CLAIN
1.12.1 - Elite Nationale en ligne - Elite - H
87 engagés
(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)
|Dossard
|Licence
|Nom
|Comité
|Catégorie
|Team
|2016011105
|ABISROR Jacques
|A.C. JARNAC AIGRE ROUILLAC
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|2086070166
|ABRAMOV Nikita
|C.POITEVIN
|2ème Catégorie
|0224265053
|ACOSTA Thomas
|SA MUSSIDAN
|1ère Catégorie
|TEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
|1277115194
|BARROSO Romain
|TEAM PELTRAX - CSD
|1ère Catégorie
|2017004127
|BASTIERE Cyril
|ENTENTE CYCLISTE 3 M
|2ème Catégorie
|2231352015
|BAZIN Clement
|PAYNAME S.C.
|1ère Catégorie
|LA BANDE
|2016186041
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|ANGOULEME VELO CLUB
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|1845083592
|BENARFA Rémi
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
|0224255070
|BENEYROL Jeremy
|EC TRELISSAC COULOUNIEIX 24
|2ème Catégorie
|TEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
|0385292038
|BERNARD ENZO
|VENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE
|1ère Catégorie
|2246046072
|BESSON Kévin
|EV BRETENOUX BIARS
|2ème Catégorie
|1828026115
|BIDEAU Ludovic
|VS CHARTRAIN
|1ère Catégorie
|1293505247
|BLEIER Baptiste
|CM AUBERVILLIERS 93
|1ère Catégorie
|0385292029
|BOUCHEREAU LOIC
|VENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE
|1ère Catégorie
|0349259152
|CHABERT VEAU CHRISTOPHER
|TEAM U ANJOU 49
|2ème Catégorie
|1423028006
|CHAMBET Priscillien
|V.C.LA SOUTERRAINE
|1ère Catégorie
|0349258059
|CHAUDOY ROMAIN
|UNION CYCLISTE CHOLET 49
|1ère Catégorie
|1487006019
|CHEZEAUD QUENTIN
|U.V.LIMOUSINE
|2ème Catégorie
|2231203178
|COUTURET Thomas
|ST GO CYCLISME COMMINGES
|1ère Catégorie
|LA BANDE
|0224265051
|CREMA Pierre
|SA MUSSIDAN
|1ère Catégorie
|TEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
|2016010121
|DE LAAT Arnaud
|C.O.COURONNAIS
|2ème Catégorie
|2016015074
|DELETANG Alexandre
|U.A.LA ROCHEFOUCAULD
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|1845083472
|DEMEAUTIS Matthieu
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
|1277115173
|DO REGO Miguel
|TEAM PELTRAX - CSD
|2ème Catégorie
|0622405107
|DRANSART MAXIME
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|2ème Catégorie
|2017140139
|DROTZ Antoine
|A.PO.GE CYCLISTE
|1ère Catégorie
|1423029194
|DUFOUR Florian
|CREUSE OXYGENE
|1ère Catégorie
|1845083468
|DUGUENET Stéphane
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
|2086066037
|DURPAIX Matthieu
|J.P.C.LUSSAC
|2ème Catégorie
|2086105066
|EPRINCHARD Remi
|U.C.C.VIVONNE
|1ère Catégorie
|EC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
|2017140141
|FAYETTE Pierre Andre
|A.PO.GE CYCLISTE
|1ère Catégorie
|0385292067
|FERRON VALENTIN
|VENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE
|1ère Catégorie
|2016014022
|FIEFVEZ RUDY
|A.C.NERSAC
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|2086070007
|FOUCAULT Julien
|C.POITEVIN
|1ère Catégorie
|EC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
|0344001075
|FOUQUET ALEXY
|US ST HERBLAIN
|1ère Catégorie
|0385292069
|FOURNIER QUENTIN
|VENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE
|1ère Catégorie
|2086154065
|GASCHARD Morgan
|AVENIR CYCLISTE CHATELLERAUDAIS
|2ème Catégorie
|0344001177
|HERAULT VINCENT
|US ST HERBLAIN
|1ère Catégorie
|1277115172
|JAVELLY Luis
|TEAM PELTRAX - CSD
|2ème Catégorie
|0385292063
|JEANNIERE EMILIEN
|VENDEE U PAYS DE LA LOIRE
|1ère Catégorie
|0224258165
|LAMY Julien
|CC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE
|1ère Catégorie
|0622314490
|LAPIERRE Louis
|VC PAYS DE LOUDEAC
|1ère Catégorie
|0224255011
|LAPOUGES Damien
|EC TRELISSAC COULOUNIEIX 24
|1ère Catégorie
|TEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
|2017140071
|LARPE Killian
|A.PO.GE CYCLISTE
|1ère Catégorie
|0622405213
|LE BERRE ADRIEN
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|2ème Catégorie
|0622405206
|LE BRETON JEROME
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|1ère Catégorie
|2016010015
|LE HENAFF Romain
|C.O.COURONNAIS
|2ème Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|1845083081
|LE TIEC Maxime
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
|2086154158
|LEBON Victor
|AVENIR CYCLISTE CHATELLERAUDAIS
|1ère Catégorie
|EC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
|0349258149
|LEPLINGARD NATHAN
|UNION CYCLISTE CHOLET 49
|1ère Catégorie
|0622405150
|LEVEQUE THIBAULT
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|1ère Catégorie
|0622405208
|MARIAULT AXEL
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|1ère Catégorie
|2086070092
|MARQUET Aymeric
|C.POITEVIN
|1ère Catégorie
|EC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
|3297071008
|MARTIN Welner
|LEU BRAQUET D`OR OUEST
|2ème Catégorie
|1423029013
|MENANT Théo
|CREUSE OXYGENE
|1ère Catégorie
|0224258171
|MENGES Franck
|CC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE
|2ème Catégorie
|0224258244
|MESPOULEDE Jean
|CC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE
|1ère Catégorie
|0344001395
|MICHAUD DAVID
|US ST HERBLAIN
|1ère Catégorie
|1423029544
|MORICHON MATHIEU
|CREUSE OXYGENE
|1ère Catégorie
|2016011008
|MOULIN Aurelien
|A.C. JARNAC AIGRE ROUILLAC
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|2016204052
|NADON Corentin
|A C 4 B
|2ème Catégorie
|2016204034
|NADON Ludovic
|A C 4 B
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|1277115188
|ORTILLON Valentin
|TEAM PELTRAX - CSD
|1ère Catégorie
|1487006089
|PAGNAT Alexandre
|U.V.LIMOUSINE
|2ème Catégorie
|0224273048
|PASQUET Aurelien
|VTT EVASION POURPRE
|2ème Catégorie
|TEAM CYCLISTE PERIGORD 24
|2017140010
|PERROCHEAU Willy
|A.PO.GE CYCLISTE
|1ère Catégorie
|2017140079
|PETITEAU Valentin
|A.PO.GE CYCLISTE
|1ère Catégorie
|0622405183
|PETITJEAN GWENAEL
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|1ère Catégorie
|1845083466
|RACAULT Ronan
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
|0344008189
|RENAUD ALBAN
|VELO SPORT VALLETAIS
|1ère Catégorie
|0344008264
|RIDEAU LOUISON
|VELO SPORT VALLETAIS
|1ère Catégorie
|0349013030
|RIDEAU VICTOR
|EV ANGERS DOUTRE
|2ème Catégorie
|1277115054
|RIEGERT Alexandre
|TEAM PELTRAX - CSD
|1ère Catégorie
|1845083469
|RONXIN Pierre
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
|0622405202
|ROUPSARD QUENTIN
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|2ème Catégorie
|2016186051
|SAINT MARTIN Clement
|ANGOULEME VELO CLUB
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|2086070164
|SASSIER Corentin
|C.POITEVIN
|2ème Catégorie
|EC TEAM POITOU MONDOVELO
|0622314032
|TELLIER LUC
|VC PAYS DE LOUDEAC
|1ère Catégorie
|0344001260
|TESSIER MAXENCE
|US ST HERBLAIN
|1ère Catégorie
|0344008008
|TESSON JASON
|VELO SPORT VALLETAIS
|1ère Catégorie
|1845083536
|THOMAS Adrien
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
|2016204063
|TORRES Gerard
|A C 4 B
|1ère Catégorie
|OCEANE TOP 16
|0622405207
|TRAVERS VINCENT
|TEAM PAYS DE DINAN
|1ère Catégorie
|0224258172
|VALADE Jayson
|CC PERIGUEUX DORDOGNE
|1ère Catégorie
|1277115152
|VALETTE Pierre
|TEAM PELTRAX - CSD
|1ère Catégorie
|0344001100
|VALLET BAPTISTE
|US ST HERBLAIN
|1ère Catégorie
|1845083033
|WASTIAUX Joey
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|1ère Catégorie
Cyclisme Vienne - Sport 86 - La Nouvelle République
Cyclisme 86 : pour connaitre tout ce qui se passe près de chez vous, suivez notre rubrique Cyclisme Vienne
Toute l'actualité Cyclisme de vos régions - La Nouvelle République
Suivez l'actualité Cyclisme des régions Centre et Poitou ainsi que l'actualité France-Monde sur LaNouvelleRepublique.fr
http://www.lanouvellerepublique.fr/Toute-zone/Sport/Cyclisme