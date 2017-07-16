Overblog Suivre ce blog
Fabien Schmidt. - photos Alexia TINTINGER

Classement :

1 SCHMIDT Fabien COTES D'ARMOR MARIE MORIN les 189,3 km en 4h26'29'' (moy. 42,622 km/h)

2 * BRUNEL Alexys CC ETUPES LE DOUBS, PAYS DE MONTBELIARD à 11''   

3 PATOUX Cyrille VC PAYS DE LOUDEAC '     

4 * GUGLIELMI Simon C.R.4 CHEMINS/ROANNE '     

5 * MAOMA Silver VC ROUEN 76 '     

6 * RUSSO Clement EC ST ETIENNE - LOIRE TEAM PROBIKESHOP '  

 

