Classement :
1 SCHMIDT Fabien COTES D'ARMOR MARIE MORIN les 189,3 km en 4h26'29'' (moy. 42,622 km/h)
2 * BRUNEL Alexys CC ETUPES LE DOUBS, PAYS DE MONTBELIARD à 11''
3 PATOUX Cyrille VC PAYS DE LOUDEAC '
4 * GUGLIELMI Simon C.R.4 CHEMINS/ROANNE '
5 * MAOMA Silver VC ROUEN 76 '
6 * RUSSO Clement EC ST ETIENNE - LOIRE TEAM PROBIKESHOP '
Publié par Alexia Tintinger sur samedi 15 juillet 2017
Publié par Roland Tissier sur dimanche 16 juillet 2017