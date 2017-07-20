Tour de France - Froome : "C'est la dernière semaine, nous sommes tous fatigués"
Christopher Froome conserve son maillot jaune au terme de l'étape du jour. Il dresse le bilan de ses concurrents après cette 17ème étape.
