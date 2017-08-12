Overblog Suivre ce blog
Daniel MORLEVAT - CRITÉRIUM de la VILLE de MARCIGNY (71) en nocturne - Au sprint , BENOIT JEANNIARD (VC Beaunois) l’emporte sur ANTOINE JEANNET (UC Digoin) et AYMERIC DURY (VC Villefranche Beaujolais) - 11 août 2017
Au 7ème des 56 tours de circuit, quatre hommes s’échappent et ne seront pas rejoints : AYMERIC DURY (VC Villefranche Beaujolais) , BENOIT JEANNIARD (VC Beaunois), THEO JUSSELIN (SCOD) et ANTOINE JEANNET ( UC Digoin ) !

Au sprint , BENOIT JEANNIARD (VC Beaunois) l’emporte sur ANTOINE JEANNET (UC Digoin) et AYMERIC DURY (VC Villefranche Beaujolais) !

 

Images et commentaires , à venir !!!

 

Daniel MORLEVAT

Hier, Vendredi 11 août 2017, CRITÉRIUM de la VILLE de MARCIGNY (71) en nocturne sur le circuit habituel avec cette année un départ à 19h. - Organisé par L' Étoile Cycliste de MARCIGNY -Critérium ouvert aux catégories suivantes 2ème 3ème PO et Junior - Circuit en ville de 1,450 km soit 80 km - Au sprint , BENOIT JEANNIARD (VC Beaunois) l’emporte sur ANTOINE JEANNET (UC Digoin) et AYMERIC DURY (VC Villefranche Beaujolais) + classement et photos - (Daniel MORLEVAT - Arnaud CHAMPROMIS - Etoile Cycliste de Marcigny)
https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157684971441283/

Daniel MORLEVAT - Classeur 2017

Daniel MORLEVAT - Classeur 2017

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157679213958025/

Daniel MORLEVAT - Classeur 2017 - 15 albums

#AMATEURS, #Daniel MORLEVAT, #Arnaud CHAMPROMIS - Etoile Cycliste de Marcigny
