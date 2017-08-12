Daniel MORLEVAT - CRITÉRIUM de la VILLE de MARCIGNY (71) en nocturne - Au sprint , BENOIT JEANNIARD (VC Beaunois) l’emporte sur ANTOINE JEANNET (UC Digoin) et AYMERIC DURY (VC Villefranche Beaujolais) - 11 août 2017
Au 7ème des 56 tours de circuit, quatre hommes s’échappent et ne seront pas rejoints : AYMERIC DURY (VC Villefranche Beaujolais) , BENOIT JEANNIARD (VC Beaunois), THEO JUSSELIN (SCOD) et ANTOINE JEANNET ( UC Digoin ) !
Au sprint , BENOIT JEANNIARD (VC Beaunois) l’emporte sur ANTOINE JEANNET (UC Digoin) et AYMERIC DURY (VC Villefranche Beaujolais) !
Images et commentaires , à venir !!!
Daniel MORLEVAT
