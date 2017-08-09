illian Théot (Normandie) a remporté, ce mercredi, le Grand Prix de Cherves (Vienne), quatrième et dernière manche de la Coupe de France Juniors. Après 129,6 kilomètres de course, il a devancé Erwann Guenneugues (Bretagne) et Valentin Retailleau (Poitou-Charentes).



Lire la suite : http://www.directvelo.com/actualite/60332/grand-prix-de-cherves-killian-theot-1er

Killian Théot (Normandie) a remporté, ce mercredi, le Grand Prix de Cherves (Vienne), quatrième et dernière manche de la Coupe de France Juniors. Après 129,6 kilomètres de course, il a devancé Erwann Guenneugues (Bretagne) et Valentin Retailleau (Poitou-Charentes).

Plus d'informations à venir.

Lire la suite : http://www.directvelo.com/actualite/60332/grand-prix-de-cherves-killian-theot-1er