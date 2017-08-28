Nicolas Garros (UV AUCH GG) s'impose à NOHIC
Dimanche 27 Août 2017 Prix des Fêtes – NOHIC – 3 et J Organisateur : US NOHIC Nombre de partants : 28 Classement , merci à Jean Pierre Audard. Nicolas Garros (UV Auch GG) s’impose enfin ! Photo archive SGC 1 GARROS Nicolas UV AUCH GG 3ème 1:56:55 1:56:55 2 MASCARAS Laurent CA CASTELSARRASIN 3ème […]
(Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme)
