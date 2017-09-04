Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Axel Bouchet vainqueur à Saint Sulpice (81) - Dimanche 3 Septembre 2017 8 ème Grand Prix de SAINT SULPICE – 3 et J Organisateur : SAINT SULPICE VS Nbre de km : 75,6 km Nombre de Partants : 41 Moyenne du 1er : 41,86 km/h Remerciements à Jean Pierre Audard ! Axel Bouchet vainqueur ! Photo FB Axel Bouchet Rang Nom Prénom 3 […] - (Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme)
Axel Bouchet vainqueur à Saint Sulpice (81)

Axel Bouchet vainqueur à Saint Sulpice (81)

Dimanche 3 Septembre 2017 8 ème Grand Prix de SAINT SULPICE – 3 et J Organisateur : SAINT SULPICE VS Nbre de km : 75,6 km Nombre de Partants : 41 Moyenne du 1er : 41,86 km/h Remerciements à Jean Pierre Audard ! Axel Bouchet vainqueur ! Photo FB Axel Bouchet Rang Nom Prénom 3 […]

http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/09/axel-bouchet-vainqueur-a-saint-sulpice-81/

Axel Bouchet vainqueur à Saint Sulpice (81) - Dimanche 3 Septembre 2017 8 ème Grand Prix de SAINT SULPICE – 3 et J Organisateur : SAINT SULPICE VS Nbre de km : 75,6 km Nombre de Partants : 41 Moyenne du 1er : 41,86 km/h Remerciements à Jean Pierre Audard ! Axel Bouchet vainqueur ! Photo FB Axel Bouchet Rang Nom Prénom 3 […] -

(Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme)

ICI

Axel Bouchet vainqueur à Saint Sulpice (81)

Axel Bouchet vainqueur à Saint Sulpice (81)

Publié le 4 septembre 2017 dans Divers Dimanche 3 Septembre 2017 8 ème Grand Prix de SAINT SULPICE - 3 et J Organisateur : SAINT SULPICE VS Nbre de km : 75,6 km Nombre de Partants : 41 Moyenne du...

http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/09/axel-bouchet-vainqueur-a-saint-sulpice-81/

Tag(s) : #AMATEURS, #Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde - CYCLISME
 >

 