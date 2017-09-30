Maxime Geffroy a su éviter tous les pièges du tracé urbain de ce cyclo-cross pour s’imposer.? © photo patrick bonnot
CYCLO-cross - Challenge Technitrace-Yonne cyclisme - La saison débutera dimanche 01 ocetobre 2017 au bois des Chaumes d'Avallon, 1 re manche du challenge, reconduit depuis sept ans par Yonne-cyclisme, avec le soutien plus récent de Technitrace-Toucy.- 1 2 3 ème Catégories et Juniors - Cyclo-Cross - H - Cadets - Cyclo-Cross - F/H - Ecoles de cyclisme - Cyclo-Cross - F/H - les engagés + résultats 2017 -
(Patrick BONNOT - Laurine PHILIPPE)
Liste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON - BOIS DIEU - Seniors
7.05 - Cyclo Cross 1 2 3 ème Catégories - Cyclo-Cross - H
26 engagés
(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)
|Dossard
|Licence
|Nom
|Comité
|Catégorie
|Team
|42890450056
|AUBERT Guillaume
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Pass'Cyclisme (D3)
|42891040175
|BEZOUT Guillaume
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Pass'Cyclisme (D1)
|42892510045
|BOCQUET Nicolas
|VC TOUCY
|3ème Catégorie
|46100090102
|BOIS Romain
|ASPTT DE TROYES
|3ème Catégorie
|42890290017
|CARREAU Lionel
|STADE AUXERROIS
|Pass'Cyclisme (D2)
|42210460204
|CLEMENCE Nicolas
|VELO SPORT CLUB BEAUNOIS
|3ème Catégorie
|42890290008
|COLAS FABRICE
|STADE AUXERROIS
|Pass'Cyclisme (D3)
|42891040094
|COURTOIS Guillaume
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Pass'Cyclisme (D2)
|42891040095
|COURTOIS Jérémie
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Pass'Cyclisme (D1)
|46520880078
|COUSIN Amaury
|V.C MONTIGNY ROUE LIBRE
|Pass'Cyclisme Open (D1)
|42892500066
|DA FONSECA Michael
|C.I.C.L.O AUXERRE
|3ème Catégorie
|42580180173
|DEMATTEIS Patrick
|JGS NIVERNAISE
|Pass'Cyclisme (D3)
|42580550015
|FORESTIER Loïc
|VS NIVERNAIS MORVAN
|1ère Catégorie
|42580550145
|GEFFROY Maxime
|VS NIVERNAIS MORVAN
|2ème Catégorie
|42580550034
|GEFFROY Pierre
|VS NIVERNAIS MORVAN
|Pass'Cyclisme Open (D1)
|46100090108
|GOULIER Anthony
|ASPTT DE TROYES
|Pass'Cyclisme (D3)
|42892500003
|GUENIN Valérian
|C.I.C.L.O AUXERRE
|Arbitre Régional
|42890760126
|LE TOQUEU Eric
|CLUB AVENIR SAINT GEORGES
|Pass'Cyclisme (D3)
|42890290019
|LOURY Numa
|STADE AUXERROIS
|Pass'Cyclisme (D3)
|42890040009
|MARIE Emmanuel
|ASPTT AUXERRE
|Pass'Cyclisme (D3)
|42890370141
|MATHIOT Ludovic
|AC SALTUSIEN
|3ème Catégorie
|42890450226
|MAUDOU VINCENT
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Pass'Cyclisme Open (D1)
|42580100297
|MOREAU Florent
|CC VARENNES VAUZELLES
|3ème Catégorie
|42580300005
|MOUSSY Christophe
|U. COSNOISE SPORTIVE
|3ème Catégorie
|42210410087
|REMONDET Valentin
|ASPTT DIJON
|Junior
|OFFROAD GIANT
|46100120016
|RUFFENACH Corentin
|U V BUCHERES
|Junior
Liste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON - BOIS DIEU Juniors
7.03 - Cyclo Cross Juniors - Cyclo-Cross - H
8 engagés
(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)
|Dossard
|Licence
|Nom
|Comité
|Catégorie
|Team
|42892510120
|BOULOGNE Axel
|VC TOUCY
|Junior
|42892510141
|CABOT Thomas
|VC TOUCY
|Junior
|42890450174
|FOUINAT Thomas
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Cadet
|42891040062
|HETROY Louis
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Cadet
|42210460207
|MOROTTI Hugo
|VELO SPORT CLUB BEAUNOIS
|Junior
|VSC BEAUNE 21
|44450830605
|PLAISANT Lucas
|GUIDON CHALETTOIS
|Junior
|42892500070
|POUMOT Yoann
|C.I.C.L.O AUXERRE
|Junior
|42891050134
|RIPPE Thomas
|VELO CLUB DU SENONAIS
|Cadet
Liste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON - BOIS DIEU Cadets
7.02 - Cyclo Cross Cadets - Cyclo-Cross - F/H
6 engagés
(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)
|Dossard
|Licence
|Nom
|Comité
|Catégorie
|Team
|42891050159
|BOTIN Alexis
|VELO CLUB DU SENONAIS
|Cadet
|42710440041
|DEMOURY Noam
|UV CHALON
|Minime
|42892500020
|GUENIN Axel
|C.I.C.L.O AUXERRE
|Cadet
|46100090067
|MICHON Bastien
|ASPTT DE TROYES
|Minime
|42890450090
|ROBILLARD Baptiste
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Minime
|42890450091
|ROBILLARD Julien
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Cade
iste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON-BOIS DIEU PPB + M
7.50 - Cyclo-cross Ecoles de cyclisme - Cyclo-Cross - F/H
17 engagés
(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)
|Dossard
|Licence
|Nom
|Comité
|Catégorie
|Team
|42890450052
|AUBERT Luca
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Pupille
|42890450061
|BOLZAN Nino
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Poussin
|42710470084
|CANON Victor
|VC CHAROLLAIS
|Minime
|42891040025
|GEORGES Kyliann
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Pupille
|46100090104
|GOULIER Karl
|ASPTT DE TROYES
|Minime
|42890450021
|GOULIER Théo
|VELO CLUB AUXERROIS
|Pupille
|46100090103
|GOULIER Valentine
|ASPTT DE TROYES
|Benjamin
|42710260021
|GRILLOT Gary
|CREUSOT CYCLISME
|Minime
|42710260325
|GUEUGNEAUD Lucas
|CREUSOT CYCLISME
|Minime
|42891040064
|HETROY Bertille
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Minime
|42891050143
|JEULIN Alexis
|VELO CLUB DU SENONAIS
|Pupille
|42891040080
|LECOEUVRE Sophian
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Benjamin
|42210460020
|MERCEY Louis
|VELO SPORT CLUB BEAUNOIS
|Benjamin
|42891040085
|PETIT PALOMO Léo
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Benjamin
|42891040013
|ROLLOT Mathis
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Benjamin
|42891040091
|TRUCHOT Lancelot
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Pupille
|42891040046
|VALADE Maël
|PROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.
|Benjamin
Liste des engagés : Nom de l'épreuve - Type engagement
(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)
|Licence
|Nom
|Comité
|Catégorie
|Dossard
|Team
|42580180172
|Christine DUFOND DEMATTEIS
|JGS NIVERNAISE
|Pass'Cyclisme (D4)
