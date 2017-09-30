Overblog Suivre ce blog
Maxime Geffroy a su éviter tous les pièges du tracé urbain de ce cyclo-cross pour s’imposer.? © photo patrick bonnot

Maxime Geffroy a su éviter tous les pièges du tracé urbain de ce cyclo-cross pour s'imposer.? © photo patrick bonnot

archives 2016 - Loic FORESTIER - photo Laurine PHILIPPE

archives 2016 - Loic FORESTIER - photo Laurine PHILIPPE

CYCLO-cross    - Challenge Technitrace-Yonne cyclisme - La saison débutera dimanche 01 ocetobre 2017 au bois des Chaumes d'Avallon, 1 re manche du challenge, reconduit depuis sept ans par Yonne-cyclisme, avec le soutien plus récent de Technitrace-Toucy.- 1 2 3 ème Catégories et Juniors - Cyclo-Cross - H - Cadets - Cyclo-Cross - F/H - Ecoles de cyclisme - Cyclo-Cross - F/H - les engagés  + résultats 2017  -

(Patrick BONNOT - Laurine PHILIPPE)

Liste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON - BOIS DIEU - Seniors
7.05 - Cyclo Cross 1 2 3 ème Catégories - Cyclo-Cross - H

26 engagés

(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)

DossardLicenceNomComitéCatégorieTeam
 42890450056AUBERT GuillaumeVELO CLUB AUXERROISPass'Cyclisme (D3) 
 42891040175BEZOUT GuillaumePROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Pass'Cyclisme (D1) 
 42892510045BOCQUET NicolasVC TOUCY3ème Catégorie 
 46100090102BOIS RomainASPTT DE TROYES3ème Catégorie 
 42890290017CARREAU LionelSTADE AUXERROISPass'Cyclisme (D2) 
 42210460204CLEMENCE NicolasVELO SPORT CLUB BEAUNOIS3ème Catégorie 
 42890290008COLAS FABRICESTADE AUXERROISPass'Cyclisme (D3) 
 42891040094COURTOIS GuillaumePROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Pass'Cyclisme (D2) 
 42891040095COURTOIS JérémiePROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Pass'Cyclisme (D1) 
 46520880078COUSIN AmauryV.C MONTIGNY ROUE LIBREPass'Cyclisme Open (D1) 
 42892500066DA FONSECA MichaelC.I.C.L.O AUXERRE3ème Catégorie 
 42580180173DEMATTEIS PatrickJGS NIVERNAISEPass'Cyclisme (D3) 
 42580550015FORESTIER LoïcVS NIVERNAIS MORVAN1ère Catégorie 
 42580550145GEFFROY MaximeVS NIVERNAIS MORVAN2ème Catégorie 
 42580550034GEFFROY PierreVS NIVERNAIS MORVANPass'Cyclisme Open (D1) 
 46100090108GOULIER AnthonyASPTT DE TROYESPass'Cyclisme (D3) 
 42892500003GUENIN ValérianC.I.C.L.O AUXERREArbitre Régional 
 42890760126LE TOQUEU EricCLUB AVENIR SAINT GEORGESPass'Cyclisme (D3) 
 42890290019LOURY NumaSTADE AUXERROISPass'Cyclisme (D3) 
 42890040009MARIE EmmanuelASPTT AUXERREPass'Cyclisme (D3) 
 42890370141MATHIOT LudovicAC SALTUSIEN3ème Catégorie 
 42890450226MAUDOU VINCENTVELO CLUB AUXERROISPass'Cyclisme Open (D1) 
 42580100297MOREAU FlorentCC VARENNES VAUZELLES3ème Catégorie 
 42580300005MOUSSY ChristopheU. COSNOISE SPORTIVE3ème Catégorie 
 42210410087REMONDET ValentinASPTT DIJONJuniorOFFROAD GIANT
 46100120016RUFFENACH CorentinU V BUCHERESJunior

Liste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON - BOIS DIEU Juniors
7.03 - Cyclo Cross Juniors - Cyclo-Cross - H

8 engagés

(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)

DossardLicenceNomComitéCatégorieTeam
 42892510120BOULOGNE AxelVC TOUCYJunior 
 42892510141CABOT ThomasVC TOUCYJunior 
 42890450174FOUINAT ThomasVELO CLUB AUXERROISCadet 
 42891040062HETROY LouisPROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Cadet 
 42210460207MOROTTI HugoVELO SPORT CLUB BEAUNOISJuniorVSC BEAUNE 21
 44450830605PLAISANT LucasGUIDON CHALETTOISJunior 
 42892500070POUMOT YoannC.I.C.L.O AUXERREJunior 
 42891050134RIPPE ThomasVELO CLUB DU SENONAISCadet 

Liste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON - BOIS DIEU Cadets
7.02 - Cyclo Cross Cadets - Cyclo-Cross - F/H

6 engagés

(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)

DossardLicenceNomComitéCatégorieTeam
 42891050159BOTIN AlexisVELO CLUB DU SENONAISCadet 
 42710440041DEMOURY NoamUV CHALONMinime 
 42892500020GUENIN AxelC.I.C.L.O AUXERRECadet 
 46100090067MICHON BastienASPTT DE TROYESMinime 
 42890450090ROBILLARD BaptisteVELO CLUB AUXERROISMinime 
 42890450091ROBILLARD JulienVELO CLUB AUXERROISCade

iste des engagés :
Cyclo-cross AVALLON-BOIS DIEU PPB + M
7.50 - Cyclo-cross Ecoles de cyclisme - Cyclo-Cross - F/H

17 engagés

(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)

DossardLicenceNomComitéCatégorieTeam
 42890450052AUBERT LucaVELO CLUB AUXERROISPupille 
 42890450061BOLZAN NinoVELO CLUB AUXERROISPoussin 
 42710470084CANON VictorVC CHAROLLAISMinime 
 42891040025GEORGES KyliannPROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Pupille 
 46100090104GOULIER KarlASPTT DE TROYESMinime 
 42890450021GOULIER ThéoVELO CLUB AUXERROISPupille 
 46100090103GOULIER ValentineASPTT DE TROYESBenjamin 
 42710260021GRILLOT GaryCREUSOT CYCLISMEMinime 
 42710260325GUEUGNEAUD LucasCREUSOT CYCLISMEMinime 
 42891040064HETROY BertillePROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Minime 
 42891050143JEULIN AlexisVELO CLUB DU SENONAISPupille 
 42891040080LECOEUVRE SophianPROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Benjamin 
 42210460020MERCEY LouisVELO SPORT CLUB BEAUNOISBenjamin 
 42891040085PETIT PALOMO LéoPROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Benjamin 
 42891040013ROLLOT MathisPROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Benjamin 
 42891040091TRUCHOT LancelotPROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Pupille 
 42891040046VALADE MaëlPROMOTION ANIMATION CYCL.Benjamin 

Liste des engagés : Nom de l'épreuve - Type engagement

(saisie par Internet et sous réserve de modification par la FFC)

LicenceNomComitéCatégorieDossardTeam
 42580180172Christine DUFOND DEMATTEISJGS NIVERNAISEPass'Cyclisme (D4)
CYCLO-cross - Challenge Technitrace-Yonne cyclisme

CYCLO-cross - Challenge Technitrace-Yonne cyclisme

Huit courses d'automne dans les champs La saison débutera dimanche au bois des Chaumes d'Avallon, 1 re manche du challenge, reconduit depuis sept ans par Yonne-cyclisme, avec le soutien plus récent

http://www.lyonne.fr/auxerre/sports/cyclisme/2017/09/28/challenge-technitrace-yonne-cyclisme_12568972.html

Lire la suite...

Cyclo-cross - La balade nocturne de Maxime Geffroy

Cyclo-cross - La balade nocturne de Maxime Geffroy

Dominateur de bout en bout, Maxime Geffroy (VS Nivernais Morvan) a remporté en solitaire le cinquième cyclo-cross nocturne d'Auxerre, samedi soir. Chez les juniors, Louis Jumaux (Team Peltrax) a ...

http://www.lyonne.fr/auxerre/sports/cyclisme/2016/09/26/la-balade-nocturne-de-maxime-geffroy_12086456.html

