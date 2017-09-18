Overblog Suivre ce blog
Journée retrouvailles à St Vincent Bragny (71) - Beau temps pour cette rando sportive au profit des enfants malades ! Quel plaisir de revoir ces anciens champions et championnes , pro ou amateurs , tels que JOSIANE BOST, LAURENT BROCHARD, JEAN DUMONT, JOSEPH CARRARA, FRANCIS RIGON, ROBERT DUCREUX, etc... , etc... ! - (Daniel MORLEVAT)
Beau temps pour cette rando sportive au profit des enfants malades !

Quel plaisir de revoir ces anciens champions et championnes , pro ou amateurs , tels que JOSIANE BOST, LAURENT BROCHARD, JEAN DUMONT, JOSEPH CARRARA, FRANCIS RIGON, ROBERT DUCREUX, etc... , etc... !

50 participants au départ !

Bonne ambiance !

Une très bonne chanteuse, VALERIE DANTON, pour faire patienter, un excellent speaker , PIERO LAZZARI pour les commentaires !

Un grand BRAVO à tous les acteurs de ce bel après midi, et surtout à Monsieur MICHEL BOUTON l'organisateur !!!

Daniel MORLEVAT

Publié par Daniel Morlevat sur dimanche 17 septembre 2017
Journée retrouvailles à St Vincent Bragny (71) - 2017

