Journée retrouvailles à St Vincent Bragny (71) - Beau temps pour cette rando sportive au profit des enfants malades ! Quel plaisir de revoir ces anciens champions et championnes , pro ou amateurs , tels que JOSIANE BOST, LAURENT BROCHARD, JEAN DUMONT, JOSEPH CARRARA, FRANCIS RIGON, ROBERT DUCREUX, etc... , etc... ! - (Daniel MORLEVAT)

Beau temps pour cette rando sportive au profit des enfants malades !
Quel plaisir de revoir ces anciens champions et championnes , pro ou amateurs , tels que JOSIANE BOST, LAURENT BROCHARD, JEAN DUMONT, JOSEPH CARRARA, FRANCIS RIGON, ROBERT DUCREUX, etc... , etc... !
50 participants au départ !
Bonne ambiance !
Une très bonne chanteuse, VALERIE DANTON, pour faire patienter, un excellent speaker , PIERO LAZZARI pour les commentaires !
Un grand BRAVO à tous les acteurs de ce bel après midi, et surtout à Monsieur MICHEL BOUTON l'organisateur !!!
Journée retrouvailles à St Vincent Bragny (71) - 2017
La suite des photos sur www.facebook.com/daniel.morlevat
https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157686798433234/
Daniel MORLEVAT - Classeur 2017
https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157679213958025/