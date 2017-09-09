Laurine PHILIPPE - 7ème Boucle de Valigny (03) Victoire d'Antoine BAILLY ( UC CHÂTEAUROUX) - 9 septembre 2017
La 7ème Ronde de Valigny 03) - organisée par l'AUMANCE TRONCAIS CYCLISME - 3ème catégorie, Juniors - Pass'Cyclisme Open a été remportée par Antoine BAILLY (UC Châteauroux) détaché devant Julien BOURDIAUX (JGSNivernaise) et Lucas AUMEUNIER (Creuse Oxygène Guéret - Speaker Guy PAGE - classement de Jacky BALLAND et photos de Laurine PHILIPPE -
(Patrick GUILLAUMIN - Laurine PHILIPPE - Guy PAGE - Jacky BALLAND - Cédric Petitjean - Ghislaine GUILLAUMIN)
organisation parfaite
FEDERATION FRANCAISE DE CYCLISME
Publié par Laurine PHILIPPE sur samedi 9 septembre 2017
https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157688808535915/
Laurine PHILIPPE - Classeur 2017
https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157674256222883/
Laurine PHILIPPE - Classeur 2017 - 55 albums