L'Américaine Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) - TCFIA # 3. L'Américaine Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) prend le pouvoir après sa victoire ce matin sur le contre-la-montre de Malataverne. - TCFIA - classement 3ème étape contre la montre - classements de la 3ème étape contre la montre Malataverne - Malataverne du 7 septembre - (Gilbert BUISSON - Vélo 101 - VéloPalmarès )

Lauren Stephens en rose après le CLM
TCFIA # 3. L'Américaine Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) prend le pouvoir après sa victoire ce matin sur le contre-la-montre de Malataverne.
classements de la 3ème étape contre la montre Malataverne - Malataverne du 7 septembre
