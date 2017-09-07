Overblog Suivre ce blog
L'Américaine Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) - TCFIA # 3. L'Américaine Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) prend le pouvoir après sa victoire ce matin sur le contre-la-montre de Malataverne. - TCFIA - classement 3ème étape contre la montre - classements de la 3ème étape contre la montre Malataverne - Malataverne du 7 septembre - (Gilbert BUISSON - Vélo 101 - VéloPalmarès )
Lauren Stephens en rose après le CLM

TCFIA # 3. L'Américaine Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) prend le pouvoir après sa victoire ce matin sur le contre-la-montre de Malataverne.

http://www.velo101.com/feminines/article/tcfia-lauren-stephens-en-rose-apres-le-clm--18147

classements de la 3ème étape contre la montre Malataverne - Malataverne du 7 septembre

 

Tour Cycliste Féminin

Tcfia Organisation

TCFIA 2017

Tcfia 2016

Velo Palmares - TCFIA 2017

Tcfia

Résumé et photos 1ère étape Le Pouzin Beauchastel Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche TCFIA - TCFIA — Pawlowska malgré la Bepink - TCFIA # 1. La Polonaise Katarzyna Pawlowska s'impose à Beauchastel devant Nancy Van Der Burg, Nicole Hanselmann et Corinna Lechner. + Aller plus loin : Un TCFIA des plus ouverts Un TCFIA 2017 dense et rugueux + tous les classements 1ère étape TCFIA - (Relations Presse: Gilbert BUISSON + Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ® - Velo Palmares - Actualité - DirectVélo)

Velo Palmares

TCFIA (@TCFIA) | Twitter

Tag(s) : #Féminines, #Vélo 101, #Gilbert BUISSON, #VéloPalmarès
