Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Alexandre Le Roux (Peujard VC) !

Alexandre Le Roux (Peujard VC) !

Alexandre Le Roux sélectionné pour un stage national VTT

Alexandre Le Roux sélectionné pour un stage national VTT

VTT – STAGE CADETS – BESANÇON – 24 AU 27 OCTOBRE – LA LISTE DES PILOTES RETENUS Matthieu Nadal, entraîneur national de VTT, réunira à Besançon du 24 au 27 octobre, les pilotes suivant pour un stage national cadets : Dorian Bourg (Côte d’Azur), Thomas Chambeyron (Provence), Louis Chazaly (Occitanie), Kilian Desbiens (Provence), Brice Dujardin […]

http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/10/alexandre-le-roux-selectionne-pour-un-stage-national-vtt/

Alexandre Le Roux sélectionné pour un stage national VTT - VTT – STAGE CADETS – BESANÇON – 24 AU 27 OCTOBRE – LA LISTE DES PILOTES RETENUS Matthieu Nadal, entraîneur national de VTT, réunira à Besançon du 24 au 27 octobre, les pilotes suivant pour un stage national cadets : Dorian Bourg (Côte d’Azur), Thomas Chambeyron (Provence), Louis Chazaly (Occitanie), Kilian Desbiens (Provence), Brice Dujardin […] - -

(Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme)

ICI

Alexandre Le Roux sélectionné pour un stage national VTT

Alexandre Le Roux sélectionné pour un stage national VTT

Publié le 17 octobre 2017 dans Divers VTT - STAGE CADETS - BESANÇON - 24 AU 27 OCTOBRE - LA LISTE DES PILOTES RETENUS Matthieu Nadal, entraîneur national de VTT, réunira à Besançon du 24 au 2...

http://www.sudgirondecyclisme.fr/2017/10/alexandre-le-roux-selectionne-pour-un-stage-national-vtt/

Tag(s) : #VTT-BMX-TRIATHLON, #Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde - CYCLISME

Partager cet article

Repost 0
Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
 

Vous aimerez aussi :

Randonnée des Châtaignes , dimanche 29 octobre 2017 à Culan (18) - Randonnée VTT : 2 circuits au choix Inscription 5€ - 40.00 Km - 60.00 Km - Randonnée pédestre : 4 circuits au choix - Inscription 3.50 € - 9.500 Km -13.700 Km -16.500 Km - 20.000 Km - Rendez - vous à partir de 7 h 30 Espace de la Tuilerie Rte de St Amand à CULAN Ravitaillement sur tous les circuits - Organisation AS Culan cyclisme - (Franck SAUTHON - AS Culan cyclisme)
Randonnée des Châtaignes , dimanche 29 octobre 2017 à Culan (18) - Randonnée VTT : 2 circuits au choix Inscription 5€ - 40.00 Km - 60.00 Km - Randonnée pédestre : 4 circuits au choix - Inscription 3.50 € - 9.500 Km -13.700 Km -16.500 Km - 20.000 Km - Rendez - vous à partir de 7 h 30 Espace de la Tuilerie Rte de St Amand à CULAN Ravitaillement sur tous les circuits - Organisation AS Culan cyclisme - (Franck SAUTHON - AS Culan cyclisme)
Nouveautés — Nouveautés 2018 - Mavic présente la Comete Ultimate, Fulcrum la roue Racing 3, Scott ses nouveau VTT et Smith ses casques pour route et pour VTT - (Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)
Nouveautés — Nouveautés 2018 - Mavic présente la Comete Ultimate, Fulcrum la roue Racing 3, Scott ses nouveau VTT et Smith ses casques pour route et pour VTT - (Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)
Le 22 octobre 2017 - Azay sur Cher (37) - 7ème Ran'Automne - organisé par le CRAC Touraine - Bords du Cher près de la piste de BMX - 4 circuits - 8 heures 30 - 9 heures - (CRAC Touraine)
Le 22 octobre 2017 - Azay sur Cher (37) - 7ème Ran'Automne - organisé par le CRAC Touraine - Bords du Cher près de la piste de BMX - 4 circuits - 8 heures 30 - 9 heures - (CRAC Touraine)
29 Octobre 2017 - Rando, Bourse aux vélos et Brevet Cycliste - Rivery - Dimanche 29 octobre 2017 - Rivery Rue Baudrez, Gymnase G SAGUEZ, à côté de la mairie 1- Bourse aux Vélos, de 9h à 18h entrée gratuite buvette et restauration sur place 2- Brevet Cycliste départ 9h, roulez en compagnie de Clément CHEVRIER (AG2R la Mondiale) inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 3- Rando VTT départ 9h, 25 et 45 km lavage vélos sur place inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 4- Marche départ 9h, 7 et 12 km inscriptions à partir de 8h, 2€ - (Denis Bocquillon)
29 Octobre 2017 - Rando, Bourse aux vélos et Brevet Cycliste - Rivery - Dimanche 29 octobre 2017 - Rivery Rue Baudrez, Gymnase G SAGUEZ, à côté de la mairie 1- Bourse aux Vélos, de 9h à 18h entrée gratuite buvette et restauration sur place 2- Brevet Cycliste départ 9h, roulez en compagnie de Clément CHEVRIER (AG2R la Mondiale) inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 3- Rando VTT départ 9h, 25 et 45 km lavage vélos sur place inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 4- Marche départ 9h, 7 et 12 km inscriptions à partir de 8h, 2€ - (Denis Bocquillon)
 >
http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/

 