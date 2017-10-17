Alexandre Le Roux sélectionné pour un stage national VTT

29 Octobre 2017 - Rando, Bourse aux vélos et Brevet Cycliste - Rivery - Dimanche 29 octobre 2017 - Rivery Rue Baudrez, Gymnase G SAGUEZ, à côté de la mairie 1- Bourse aux Vélos, de 9h à 18h entrée gratuite buvette et restauration sur place 2- Brevet Cycliste départ 9h, roulez en compagnie de Clément CHEVRIER (AG2R la Mondiale) inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 3- Rando VTT départ 9h, 25 et 45 km lavage vélos sur place inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 4- Marche départ 9h, 7 et 12 km inscriptions à partir de 8h, 2€ - (Denis Bocquillon)