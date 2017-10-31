Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Alexandre Delétang (UA La Rochefoucauld)

 

CYCLO CROSS - NOTRE-DAME-D'OE - DIMANCHE 5 NOVEMBRE 2017 -

 
Organisation : VS Monnaie

DOSSARDS :
9H30 POUR LES ECOLES DE CYCLISME
12H15 POUR LES MINIMES
13H00 POUR LES CADETS ET PC
14H15 POUR LES JUNIORS ET SENIORS

DEPARTS :
10H30 POUR LES ECOLES DE CYCLISME
5 minutes pour les Pré-licenciés
7 minutes pour les Poussins
10 minutes pour les Pupilles
15 minutes pour les Benjamins
13H15 POUR LES MINIMES (20 minutes)
14H00 POUR LES CADETS (30 minutes)
14H01 POUR LES PC (40 minutes)
15H15 POUR LES JUNIORS (40 minutes) ET SENIORS (50 minutes)

Lieu : Stade de foot de Notre-Dame-d'Oé.

CYCLOCROSS - NOTRE-DAME-D'OE - DIMANCHE 5 NOVEMBRE

CYCLOCROSS - NOTRE-DAME-D'OE - DIMANCHE 5 NOVEMBRE

Organisation : VS Monnaie DOSSARDS : 9H30 POUR LES ECOLES DE CYCLISME 12H15 POUR LES MINIMES 13H00 POUR LES CADETS ET PC 14H15 POUR LES JUNIORS ET SENIORS DEPARTS : 10H30 POUR LES ECOLES DE CYCLISME

http://ffc37.blogspot.fr/2017/10/cyclocross-notre-dame-doe-dimanche-5.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed:+ComitCyclisteIndreEtLoire37+(+++++++++++++Comit%C3%A9+Cycliste+Indre+Et+Loire+37)

Notre-Dame-d'Oé (37 ) - Cyclo-cross - championnats départementaux à notre-dame-d'oé Quatrième titre pour Rémi Brière - Si Rémi Brière a retrouvé son titre départemental, hier, à Notre-Dame-d'Oé, la victoire au scratch est revenue à Alexandre Delétang, l'homme au VTT. - (Serge BRARD - Cyclocross Indre-Et-Loire : toutes les infos sur le cyclocross dans le 37) - Les Actus du Cyclisme

Notre-Dame-d'Oé (37 ) - Cyclo-cross - championnats départementaux à notre-dame-d'oé Quatrième titre pour Rémi Brière - Si Rémi Brière a retrouvé son titre départemental, hier, à Notre-Dame-d'Oé, la victoire au scratch est revenue à Alexandre Delétang, l'homme au VTT. - (Serge BRARD - Cyclocross Indre-Et-Loire : toutes les infos sur le cyclocross dans le 37) - Les Actus du Cyclisme

Les champions départementaux de cyclo-cross et Alexandre Delétang, premier au scratch, à droite. - (Photo cor. NR, S.B Les champions départementaux de cyclo-cross et Alexandre Delétang, premie...

http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/2016/11/notre-dame-d-oe-37-cyclo-cross-championnats-departementaux-a-notre-dame-d-oe-quatrieme-titre-pour-remi-briere-si-remi-briere-a-retro

Tag(s) : #Cyclo cross, #Comité Cycliste Indre Et Loire 37, #Epreuves en cours et à venir...

Partager cet article

Repost 0
Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
 

Vous aimerez aussi :

Le mercredi 01 novembre 2017 - Cyclo-cross de Port-Aubry, à Cosne sur Loire (58),  - 13h30 Ecole de cyclisme + Minimes 14h00 Cadets 15h00 Juniors + Séniors / Route touristique (Au niveau du cyclo-rail - Organisé par l' UNION COSNOISE SPORTIVE - Speaker -: Didier DARCON - Le palmarès + les engagés + résultats et photos 2016 -   (Ludovic LAMARRE - UNION COSNOISE SPORTIVE - Didier DARCON - Alain RATTAT - Le blog du cyclisme en Auvergne Limousin)
Le mercredi 01 novembre 2017 - Cyclo-cross de Port-Aubry, à Cosne sur Loire (58),  - 13h30 Ecole de cyclisme + Minimes 14h00 Cadets 15h00 Juniors + Séniors / Route touristique (Au niveau du cyclo-rail - Organisé par l' UNION COSNOISE SPORTIVE - Speaker -: Didier DARCON - Le palmarès + les engagés + résultats et photos 2016 -   (Ludovic LAMARRE - UNION COSNOISE SPORTIVE - Didier DARCON - Alain RATTAT - Le blog du cyclisme en Auvergne Limousin)
Thomas Bonnet regoûte au succès - Victoire de Thomas Bonnet àVivonne (86) - Dimanche 29 Octobre 2017 Cyclo cross de Vivonne (86) Organisation : UCC Vivonne Photo : Loic Petiteau Résultats Jean Marie Loiseau , merci ! Thomas Bonnet (VTT ARGENTAT) s’impose ! Valentin Periteau 4ème à deux tours de l’arrivée devant Yohann CRON déjante de l’arrière et chute. Il change de vélo pour prendre finalement la 7ème place. Rang […] - classement et photos - (Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies - DGS Cyclisme Photos - La Nouvelle République)
Thomas Bonnet regoûte au succès - Victoire de Thomas Bonnet àVivonne (86) - Dimanche 29 Octobre 2017 Cyclo cross de Vivonne (86) Organisation : UCC Vivonne Photo : Loic Petiteau Résultats Jean Marie Loiseau , merci ! Thomas Bonnet (VTT ARGENTAT) s’impose ! Valentin Periteau 4ème à deux tours de l’arrivée devant Yohann CRON déjante de l’arrière et chute. Il change de vélo pour prendre finalement la 7ème place. Rang […] - classement et photos - (Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme - Amélie BARBOTIN - Photographies - DGS Cyclisme Photos - La Nouvelle République)
CX - le week-end en bref - Ce week-end, les dernières compétitions avant le prochain championnat d'Europe à Tabor (qui aura lieu dimanche 05 novembre prochain) étaient au programme. - (Maëlle Grossetête - Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)
CX - le week-end en bref - Ce week-end, les dernières compétitions avant le prochain championnat d'Europe à Tabor (qui aura lieu dimanche 05 novembre prochain) étaient au programme. - (Maëlle Grossetête - Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)
Coste, vainqueur à Ballan-Miré malgré la poisse - En l’absence de Ludovic Renard, blessé, Nicolas Coste s’est imposé sur le premier cyclo-cross de Ballan, non sans peine… Tom Sculfort en Juniors + photos - (Serge BRARD - La Nouvelle République - Laurent DEPEIGNE - LD Photographies - CRAC Touraine)
Coste, vainqueur à Ballan-Miré malgré la poisse - En l’absence de Ludovic Renard, blessé, Nicolas Coste s’est imposé sur le premier cyclo-cross de Ballan, non sans peine… Tom Sculfort en Juniors + photos - (Serge BRARD - La Nouvelle République - Laurent DEPEIGNE - LD Photographies - CRAC Touraine)
 >
http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/

 