CYCLO CROSS - NOTRE-DAME-D'OE - DIMANCHE 5 NOVEMBRE 2017 -
DOSSARDS :
9H30 POUR LES ECOLES DE CYCLISME
12H15 POUR LES MINIMES
13H00 POUR LES CADETS ET PC
14H15 POUR LES JUNIORS ET SENIORS
DEPARTS :
10H30 POUR LES ECOLES DE CYCLISME
5 minutes pour les Pré-licenciés
7 minutes pour les Poussins
10 minutes pour les Pupilles
15 minutes pour les Benjamins
13H15 POUR LES MINIMES (20 minutes)
14H00 POUR LES CADETS (30 minutes)
14H01 POUR LES PC (40 minutes)
15H15 POUR LES JUNIORS (40 minutes) ET SENIORS (50 minutes)
Lieu : Stade de foot de Notre-Dame-d'Oé.
Notre-Dame-d'Oé (37) - Cyclo-cross - championnats départementaux à notre-dame-d'oé Quatrième titre pour Rémi Brière - Si Rémi Brière a retrouvé son titre départemental, hier, à Notre-Dame-d'Oé, la victoire au scratch est revenue à Alexandre Delétang, l'homme au VTT.
Les champions départementaux de cyclo-cross et Alexandre Delétang, premier au scratch, à droite.
