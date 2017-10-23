Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)
Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)
Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)
Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)
Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE ( ex pro !!!

Daniel MORLEVAT

https://www.facebook.com/daniel.morlevat

Cliquez sur l'affiche pour visualiser l'album de Daniel

Album Gentleman de LORIGES (03)

 ici 

Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les...

Publié par Daniel Morlevat sur lundi 23 octobre 2017
Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)
Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 2017 . Gros succès avec près de 200 coureurs engagés ( avec les dernière heure ) ! Beau temps sec , mais vent frais et très gènant selon les endroits du parcours de 23 kms ! Belle victoire en gentleman de l'équipe : YANNICK GUICHARD - JEAN MICHEL SYBILLE ( Roanne ) . En individuel , victoire de VINCENT MOREAU ( NL) . Très belle organisation de Bellerive Sports Cyclistes , avec la présence de NOEL GENESTE (ex pro !!! ) - (Daniel MORLEVAT)
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201
Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201

Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201

Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201

Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201

Daniel MORLEVAT - Gentleman et contre la montre individuel de LORIGES 201

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/sets/72157687690485950/

Daniel MORLEVAT - Classeur 2017

Daniel MORLEVAT - Classeur 2017

Flickr is almost certainly the best online photo management and sharing application in the world. Show off your favorite photos and videos to the world, securely and privately show content to your ...

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cyclisme-roltiss/collections/72157679213958025/

Tag(s) : #Cyclosport, #Daniel MORLEVAT

Partager cet article

Repost 0
Pour être informé des derniers articles, inscrivez vous :
 

Vous aimerez aussi :

Le calendrier cyclo 2018 (au 23/10) - L’Etape du Tour officiellement dévoilée, le calendrier cyclo 2018 ne cesse de s’affiner avec de nouvelles dates à cocher sur les agendas. - (Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)
Le calendrier cyclo 2018 (au 23/10) - L’Etape du Tour officiellement dévoilée, le calendrier cyclo 2018 ne cesse de s’affiner avec de nouvelles dates à cocher sur les agendas. - (Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)
29 Octobre 2017 - Rando, Bourse aux vélos et Brevet Cycliste - Rivery - Dimanche 29 octobre 2017 - Rivery Rue Baudrez, Gymnase G SAGUEZ, à côté de la mairie 1- Bourse aux Vélos, de 9h à 18h entrée gratuite buvette et restauration sur place 2- Brevet Cycliste départ 9h, roulez en compagnie de Clément CHEVRIER (AG2R la Mondiale) inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 3- Rando VTT départ 9h, 25 et 45 km lavage vélos sur place inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 4- Marche départ 9h, 7 et 12 km inscriptions à partir de 8h, 2€ - (Denis Bocquillon)
29 Octobre 2017 - Rando, Bourse aux vélos et Brevet Cycliste - Rivery - Dimanche 29 octobre 2017 - Rivery Rue Baudrez, Gymnase G SAGUEZ, à côté de la mairie 1- Bourse aux Vélos, de 9h à 18h entrée gratuite buvette et restauration sur place 2- Brevet Cycliste départ 9h, roulez en compagnie de Clément CHEVRIER (AG2R la Mondiale) inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 3- Rando VTT départ 9h, 25 et 45 km lavage vélos sur place inscriptions à partir de 8h, 3€ 4- Marche départ 9h, 7 et 12 km inscriptions à partir de 8h, 2€ - (Denis Bocquillon)
C’était la dernière rando Romain Guillemois - C’était la dernière rando Romain Guillemois Ce samedi 21 Octobre 2017 signait la dernière édition de la rando des supporters dédiée à Romain Guillemois. Malgré la météo pessimiste ils étaient une centaine à s’être rendu à Hautevignes haut lieu d’origine de la famille Guillemois , certains venant hors les frontières régionales (Maine et Loire) . […] -- (Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme)
C’était la dernière rando Romain Guillemois - C’était la dernière rando Romain Guillemois Ce samedi 21 Octobre 2017 signait la dernière édition de la rando des supporters dédiée à Romain Guillemois. Malgré la météo pessimiste ils étaient une centaine à s’être rendu à Hautevignes haut lieu d’origine de la famille Guillemois , certains venant hors les frontières régionales (Maine et Loire) . […] -- (Guy DAGOT - Sud Gironde Cyclisme)
Le dimanche 22 octobre 2017 - Azay sur Cher (37) - 7ème Ran'Automne - organisé par le CRAC Touraine - Bords du Cher près de la piste de BMX - 4 circuits - 8 heures 30 - 9 heures + Lien vers le parcours de la rando av ec dénivelé- (CRAC Touraine)
Le dimanche 22 octobre 2017 - Azay sur Cher (37) - 7ème Ran'Automne - organisé par le CRAC Touraine - Bords du Cher près de la piste de BMX - 4 circuits - 8 heures 30 - 9 heures + Lien vers le parcours de la rando av ec dénivelé- (CRAC Touraine)
 >
http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/

 