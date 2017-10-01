GP Beghelli — Marta Bastianelli facile - GP Beghelli Dames. Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) s'impose facilement au sprint à Monteveglio devant Elisa Balsamo et Letizia Paternoster + Aller plus loin : Tour d'Emilie — Tatiana Guderzo au bon souvenir L'actu féminine du 29 septembre - (Franck Fruch - Tous droits réservés 2000-2017 © Vélo 101, le site officiel du Vélo ®)

Overblog Suivre ce blog
GP Beghelli — Marta Bastianelli facile - GP Beghelli Dames. Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) s'impose facilement au sprint à Monteveglio devant Elisa Balsamo et Letizia Paternoster
Marta Bastianelli facile

GP Beghelli Dames. Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) s'impose facilement au sprint à Monteveglio devant Elisa Balsamo et Letizia Paternoster.

ICI

GP Beghelli Dames. Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) s'impose facilement au sprint à Monteveglio devant Elisa Balsamo et Letizia Paternoster.

Tour d'Emilie — Tatiana Guderzo au bon souvenir - Tour d'Emilie féminin. L'Italienne Tatiana Guderzo s'impose en puncheuse sur les hauteurs de Bologne devant Rasa Leleivyte et Rossella Ratto
L'actu féminine du 30 septembre 2017 - Un virage pour Aude Biannic qui s'engage à la Movistar, la Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil 2018 avec notamment Lorena Wiebes, Gracie Elvin prolonge chez Orica.
Le Team Centre Val de Loire Féminin prépare sa saison 2018 ! Nous cherchons à renforcer notre équipe avec des féminines juniors, espoirs et élites. Pour celles qui souhaitent partager cette aventure avec notre équipe, vous trouvez les liens pour le dossier de candidature à renvoyer complété avant le 20 Octobre 2017.
L'actu féminine du 29 septembre 2017 - Elise Delzenne arrête sa carrière, beau week-end en Emilie-Romagne avec le Tour d'Emilie féminin et le GP Beghelli, De Vuyst prolonge à la Lares.
