Elisa Longo Borghini : "2017 fut une année excellente" - La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), 1ère des Strade Bianche et 2ème du Giro, revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017. +  Aller plus loin :      Giro Rosa (J-2) : les favorites     Championnats nationaux — Longo Borghini fortissima     Strade Bianche — Du spectacle et Longo Borghini !

La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), 1ère des Strade Bianche et 2ème du Giro, revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017.
Elisa Longo Borghini : "2017 fut une année excellente" - La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), 1ère des Strade Bianche et 2ème du Giro, revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017.
Elisa Longo Borghini : '2017 fut une année excellente'
Féminines Publié le 09/11/2017 20:24 La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017. La Piémontaise évoque ainsi avec nous ses ...
