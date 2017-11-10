Elisa Longo Borghini : "2017 fut une année excellente" - La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), 1ère des Strade Bianche et 2ème du Giro, revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017. +  Aller plus loin :      Giro Rosa (J-2) : les favorites     Championnats nationaux — Longo Borghini fortissima     Strade Bianche — Du spectacle et Longo Borghini !

Overblog Suivre ce blog
La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), 1ère des Strade Bianche et 2ème du Giro, revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017.

http://www.velo101.com/feminines/article/elisa-longo-borghini-2017-fut-une-annee-excellente--18534

ICI

 

Elisa Longo Borghini : '2017 fut une année excellente'

La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5), 1ère des Strade Bianche et 2ème du Giro, revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017.

 

Féminines Publié le 09/11/2017 20:24 La championne d'Italie Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) revient pour Vélo 101 sur sa très belle saison 2017. La Piémontaise évoque ainsi avec nous ses ...

http://www.velo101.com/feminines/article/elisa-longo-borghini-2017-fut-une-annee-excellente--18534

