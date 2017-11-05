Championnat d'Europe CX — Iserbyt stoppe Pidcock - Championnat d'Europe CX Espoirs. Dans un sprint houleux, Eli Iserbyt devance Thomas Pidcock pour remporter le titre européen. Sieben Wouters est 3ème

Overblog Suivre ce blog
Championnat d'Europe CX Espoirs. Dans un sprint houleux, Eli Iserbyt devance Thomas Pidcock pour remporter le titre européen. Sieben Wouters est 3ème.

Championnat d'Europe CX Espoirs. Dans un sprint houleux, Eli Iserbyt devance Thomas Pidcock pour remporter le titre européen. Sieben Wouters est 3ème.

Tag(s) : #Cyclo cross, #Vélo 101, #Féminines

