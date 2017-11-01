Le dimanche 26 novembre 2017, dès 12 h 00- Cyclo-cross de Sainte-Solange (18) organisé par la 4S ST SATUR - JUNIORS-SENIORS-PASS'CYCLISME 14h00-14h30 podium STE SOLANGE CADETS + DAMES 13h00-13h30 podium STE SOLANGE MINIMES + DAMES 13h00-13h15 podium STE SOLANGE ECOLE DE VELO (prélicenciés - poussins - pupilles - benjamins) 12h00-12h15 podium STE SOLANGE + résultats et photos 2016 -
(Laurine PHILIPPE - Nadine MARECHAL - Isabelle MOREUX - Michel AUDEBERT- Jean-Marc BARDI - Guy PAGE)
CYCLO-CROSS DE STE SOLANGE
4S ST SATUR 26 novembre 2017
STE SOLANGE 18
JUNIORS-SENIORS-PASS'CYCLISME
14h00-14h30 podium STE SOLANGE
CADETS + DAMES
13h00-13h30 podium STE SOLANGE
MINIMES + DAMES
13h00-13h15 podium STE SOLANGE
ECOLE DE VELO (prélicenciés - poussins - pupilles - benjamins)
12h00-12h15 podium STE SOLANGE
Isabelle MOREUX 32 LE GRAVEREAU
18240 BOULLERET
isabellemoreux@gmail.com
0248723561
0609365929
Speaker Guy PAGE
Loïc Forestier (VS Nivernais Morvan) a signé un dixième incontestable succès Le cyclo-cross de Sainte-Solange organisé hier par la 4S de Saint-Satur... - Les Actus du Cyclisme
Laurine Philippe - Cyclo cross de St Solange (18) - 27 novembre 2016 Michel Audebert - CYCLO CROSS DE STE SOLANGE - 27 11 16. Le benjamin Thibault Duret (AC Sancois) s'est imposé sur les terres ...
http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/2016/11/loic-forestier-vs-nivernais-morvan-a-signe-un-dixieme-incontestable-succes-le-cyclo-cross-de-sainte-solange-organise-hier-par-la-4s
Laurine Philippe - Cyclo cross de St Solange (18) - 27 novembre 2016... - Les Actus du Cyclisme
Océane BLOT Publié par Laurine Philippe sur lundi 28 novembre 2016 Laurine PHILIPPE Laurine Philippe - Cyclo cross de St Solange (18) - 27 novembre 2016 Michel Audebert - CYCLO CROSS DE STE SOLANGE
http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/2016/11/laurine-philippe-cyclo-cross-de-st-solange-18-27-novembre-2016.html