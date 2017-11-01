Overblog Suivre ce blog
Loïc Forestier (VS Nivernais Morvan) a signé un dixième incontestable succès Le cyclo-cross de Sainte-Solange organisé hier par la 4S de Saint-Satur... Michel Audebert - CYCLO CROSS DE STE SOLANGE - 27 11 16.

Le dimanche  26 novembre 2017, dès 12 h 00- Cyclo-cross de Sainte-Solange (18) organisé par la 4S ST SATUR - JUNIORS-SENIORS-PASS'CYCLISME   14h00-14h30 podium STE SOLANGE  CADETS + DAMES  13h00-13h30 podium STE SOLANGE  MINIMES + DAMES  13h00-13h15 podium STE SOLANGE  ECOLE DE VELO (prélicenciés - poussins - pupilles - benjamins)  12h00-12h15 podium STE SOLANGE + résultats et photos 2016  -

(Laurine PHILIPPE - Nadine MARECHAL - Isabelle MOREUX - Michel AUDEBERT- Jean-Marc BARDI - Guy PAGE)

CYCLO-CROSS DE STE SOLANGE 


4S ST SATUR 26 novembre 2017
STE SOLANGE 18


JUNIORS-SENIORS-PASS'CYCLISME 

14h00-14h30 podium STE SOLANGE

CADETS + DAMES

13h00-13h30 podium STE SOLANGE

MINIMES + DAMES

13h00-13h15 podium STE SOLANGE

ECOLE DE VELO (prélicenciés - poussins - pupilles - benjamins)

12h00-12h15 podium STE SOLANGE


Isabelle MOREUX 32 LE GRAVEREAU
18240 BOULLERET

isabellemoreux@gmail.com
0248723561
0609365929
 

Speaker Guy PAGE

http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/2016/11/loic-forestier-vs-nivernais-morvan-a-signe-un-dixieme-incontestable-succes-le-cyclo-cross-de-sainte-solange-organise-hier-par-la-4s

http://www.les-actus-du-cyclisme.com/2016/11/laurine-philippe-cyclo-cross-de-st-solange-18-27-novembre-2016.html

